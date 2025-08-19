Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu declines calls to contest Tamale Central by-election

…. Urges repeal of dual citizenship law

Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, has respectfully declined calls from sections of the public and grassroots supporters urging him to contest in the upcoming Tamale Central by-election, following the passing of the late Member of Parliament (MP), Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 18, Dr Iddrisu, expressed his deep condolences to the family of the late legislator, praying for Allah’s mercy and eternal peace upon his soul.

“Life unfolds according to the script written by God. While I may not know all that lies ahead in my divine journey, after consulting with my lawyer, it is evident that stepping in to replace our late brother, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala (may he rest in peace), is not part of that divine plan by God at least for now,” he stated.

Dr Iddrisu, however, used the opportunity to call on President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC’s) two thirds majority in Parliament to fulfil a key campaign promise captured on page 162 of the party’s Resetting Ghana Manifesto 2024, the repeal of the law barring dual citizens from contesting parliamentary elections.

He expressed gratitude to the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, for his continuous support and guidance, as well as to Hon. Aduna Gangdu, whom he described as a big brother and mentor entrusted to him by his father.

“I also want to thank the grassroots and those calling on me to contest in the upcoming Tamale Central by-election. I appreciate your support, but this is not the divine time for me to be an MP,” he added.

The Electoral Commission, is yet to announce the date for the by-election in Tamale Central, following the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed and seven others a fortnight ago.