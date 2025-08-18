Mahama lauds national solidarity in tragic helicopter crash

Ghana has drawn the curtains on one of its darkest weeks in recent memory, as President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang have expressed heartfelt gratitude to citizens and the international community for standing with the nation following the 6 August 2025 helicopter crash that claimed eight lives.

In a statement issued on Monday, 18 August, the President said the government had found “immense comfort” in the collective outpouring of grief and solidarity across the country.

From chiefs and religious leaders to political figures, civil society, and the diplomatic corps, the message of Ghana’s resilience has been loud and clear: even in tragedy, the nation stands as one.

The sombre state funeral, held last week, brought together thousands who not only mourned but also paid final respects to the victims.

President Mahama acknowledged the tireless support of individuals and corporate organisations who contributed to ensuring that the deceased were given a dignified burial.

With the conclusion of the state funeral, the Chief of Staff has instructed that national flags, which were flown at half-mast in mourning, be returned to full mast—a symbolic step towards healing, while keeping alive the memory of those lost.

The government also stressed its ongoing responsibility to stand with bereaved families, promising continued support as they rebuild their lives.

Looking ahead, President Mahama urged citizens to channel their grief into unity and resilience as the nation pursues its agenda of Resetting Ghana.

He emphasised the need for Ghanaians to remain steadfast in prayer, solidarity, and mutual comfort.In closing, the President offered prayers for the eternal rest of the departed souls, reaffirming that Ghana’s strength lies in its ability to come together in the face of sorrow.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu (MP), Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, assured that the government remains committed to both healing and progress as the country charts a path forward.

Read the attached press statement in full below: