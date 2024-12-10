John Mahama names transition team

President-elect in the December 7, 2024, general elections, John Dramani Mahama, has in accordance with the provisions of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (ACT 845), appointed the following personalities as members of the 2024 Transition Team.

The team will work closely with representatives of the outgoing government with a view to ensuring a smooth transfer of political power to the incoming administration.

The Transition Team is composed of experienced individuals drawn from various sectors, including finance, governance, and public administration.

The appointed members of the Joint Transition Team are as follows:

Hon. Julius Debrah – Co-Chairperson Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia – Member Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – Member Dr. Callistus Mahama– Member/Secretary to the Transition Team Dr. Valerie Sawyer – Member Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi – Member Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson – Member Hon. Mahama Ayariga – Member Hon. Goosie Tanoh – Member Dr. Edward Omane Boamah – Member

Additionally, the President-elect has nominated Edward Doe Adjaho as a member of the

transitional Advisory Council.