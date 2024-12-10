Major 1Politics

John Mahama names transition team

President-elect in the December 7, 2024, general elections, John Dramani Mahama, has in accordance with the provisions of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (ACT 845), appointed the following personalities as members of the 2024 Transition Team.

The team will work closely with representatives of the outgoing government with a view to ensuring a smooth transfer of political power to the incoming administration.

The Transition Team is composed of experienced individuals drawn from various sectors, including finance, governance, and public administration.

The appointed members of the Joint Transition Team are as follows:

  1. Hon. Julius Debrah – Co-Chairperson
  2. Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia – Member
  3. Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – Member
  4. Dr. Callistus Mahama– Member/Secretary to the Transition Team
  5. Dr. Valerie Sawyer – Member
  6. Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi – Member
  7. Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson – Member
  8. Hon. Mahama Ayariga – Member
  9. Hon. Goosie Tanoh – Member
  10. Dr. Edward Omane Boamah – Member

Additionally, the President-elect has nominated Edward Doe Adjaho as a member of the
transitional Advisory Council.

