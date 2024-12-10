Julius Debrah, Ato Forson, and others appointed to Mahama’s transition team

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has unveiled the members of the 2024 Transition Team, in line with the provisions of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

A statement issued by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) confirmed the composition of the team, which includes Julius Debrah as Co-Chairperson, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Dr. Callistus Mahama (who will also serve as Member/Secretary to the Transition Team), Dr. Valerie Sawyer, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Mahama Ayariga, Goosie Tanoh, and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah.

The team has been tasked with collaborating with representatives of the outgoing administration to ensure a smooth and seamless transfer of political power.

Additionally, President-elect Mahama has nominated Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho to serve on the Transitional Advisory Council. This council will offer strategic guidance to the Transition Team throughout the process.

The team comprises accomplished professionals with expertise in diverse fields, including finance, governance, and public administration. Their collective experience is expected to contribute to a smooth and efficient transition process.

The primary responsibilities of the Transition Team include ensuring continuity in government operations, facilitating access to key state information, and overseeing the orderly handover of responsibilities to the incoming administration.

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, highlighted the importance of the transition process in strengthening Ghana’s democratic institutions. He assured the public that the team is committed to delivering a seamless and effective transition.

The Transition Team is expected to commence its work immediately, focusing on aligning the incoming administration’s priorities with the state machinery to ensure smooth governance from day one.