Health Ministry condemns attack on health workers at Ridge Hospital

The Ministry of Health has strongly condemned the attack on healthcare professionals at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), describing the incident as unacceptable and a threat to the safety of both patients and medical staff.

In a statement issued on Monday, 18 August 2025, the Ministry confirmed that it had taken note of the assault at the hospital’s emergency department, stressing that acts of aggression and interference against health workers will not be tolerated.

According to the Ministry, such incidents not only compromise the delivery of critical healthcare services but also endanger the lives of patients who rely on timely and effective medical attention.

As part of urgent steps to address the situation, the Ministry announced plans to strengthen security presence at the Ridge Hospital to ensure the safety of staff, patients, and the general public. Additionally, investigations have been launched into circumstances surrounding delays in care that may have contributed to the altercation.

The Ministry reiterated that protecting the safety and well-being of healthcare workers remains a top priority and assured that it would not condone any actions that disrupt essential healthcare delivery.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has visited the hospital to receive first-hand information about the incident. He assured management and staff of the Ministry’s full support and protection.

The Ministry further appealed to the public to exercise patience, cooperation, and mutual respect when accessing healthcare facilities, emphasising that such conduct is essential for health professionals to provide effective and timely care.