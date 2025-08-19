GeneralMajor 1

Mahama grants amnesty to 998 prisoners in clemency move

1 Min Read
1 Min Read
Prisoners/Amnesty/John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has granted amnesty to nine hundred and ninety-eight (998) prisoners across the country, marking one of the largest presidential clemency exercises in recent years.

The decision, announced on Monday, 18 August 2025, followed the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council and consultations with the Council of State in accordance with Article 72(1) of the Constitution.

Out of a total of 1,014 inmates recommended for pardon, 998 were approved, cutting across varied categories of convicts. The release, government says, is intended to decongest prisons, offer relief to vulnerable inmates, and reflect the humanitarian prerogative of mercy vested in the Presidency.

According to figures released by the Presidency, the bulk of the beneficiaries are first-time offenders, numbering 787. In addition, 87 prisoners on death row will have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment, while 51 inmates serving life sentences will have theirs reduced to 20 years definite term.

The list also includes 33 prisoners classified as seriously ill, 36 convicts over 70 years of age, and two nursing mothers. Two others were granted clemency on compassionate grounds after petitions were reviewed.

More Read

Japan/Singapore/John Dramani Mahama

President Mahama embarks on strategic visits to Japan and Singapore to boost trade and investment

NPP grants Nyaho-Tamakloe, Kyeremanteng, Ntow, Buabeng, others amnesty
Mahama grants posthumous promotions, launches support fund for helicopter crash victims’ children
How Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah, Muntaka & Sammy Gyamfi escaped military helicopter crash

You Might Also Like

President Mahama embarks on strategic visits to Japan and Singapore to boost trade and investment

NPP grants Nyaho-Tamakloe, Kyeremanteng, Ntow, Buabeng, others amnesty

Mahama grants posthumous promotions, launches support fund for helicopter crash victims’ children

How Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah, Muntaka & Sammy Gyamfi escaped military helicopter crash

Share this Article
Previous Article Kwabena Mintah Akandoh/Ministry of Health/Salary Arrears/Pharmacists/Ridge Hospital Health Ministry condemns attack on health workers at Ridge Hospital
Next Article Prof John Gatsi/Energy Commission Mahama appoints Prof Gatsi as Energy Commission Board Chair
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General Michael Kwadwo Opoku/Opera News
Brigadier Gen. Opoku demands retraction of defamatory report by Opera News
General Major 1
Prof John Gatsi/Energy Commission
Mahama appoints Prof Gatsi as Energy Commission Board Chair
General Major 1
Prisoners/Amnesty/John Dramani Mahama
Mahama grants amnesty to 998 prisoners in clemency move
General Major 1
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh/Ministry of Health/Salary Arrears/Pharmacists/Ridge Hospital
Health Ministry condemns attack on health workers at Ridge Hospital
General Major 1
Lost your password?