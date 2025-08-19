Mahama grants amnesty to 998 prisoners in clemency move

President John Dramani Mahama has granted amnesty to nine hundred and ninety-eight (998) prisoners across the country, marking one of the largest presidential clemency exercises in recent years.

The decision, announced on Monday, 18 August 2025, followed the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council and consultations with the Council of State in accordance with Article 72(1) of the Constitution.

Out of a total of 1,014 inmates recommended for pardon, 998 were approved, cutting across varied categories of convicts. The release, government says, is intended to decongest prisons, offer relief to vulnerable inmates, and reflect the humanitarian prerogative of mercy vested in the Presidency.

According to figures released by the Presidency, the bulk of the beneficiaries are first-time offenders, numbering 787. In addition, 87 prisoners on death row will have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment, while 51 inmates serving life sentences will have theirs reduced to 20 years definite term.

The list also includes 33 prisoners classified as seriously ill, 36 convicts over 70 years of age, and two nursing mothers. Two others were granted clemency on compassionate grounds after petitions were reviewed.