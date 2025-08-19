Mahama appoints Prof Gatsi as Energy Commission Board Chair

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Prof. John Gartchie Gatsi, an economist and former Dean of the University of Cape Coast School of Business, as the new Chairman of the Energy Commission’s governing board.

The Energy Commission serves as Ghana’s technical regulator for electricity and natural gas. It oversees the management and development of the country’s energy resources and is responsible for licensing and supervising entities involved in the transmission, supply, distribution, and sale of electricity and gas.

Alongside Prof. Gatsi, the newly constituted board includes Ing. Eunice A. Biritwum, who currently serves as Acting Executive Secretary, Audrey Smock Amoah, Danny Adzei Anang, Ms. Yorm Ama Abledu, Prof. Ernest Ofori Asamoah, and Naser Mahama Toure.

Prof. Gatsi brings to the Commission a strong background in academia, finance, and policy advisory. Beyond serving as an advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, he is recognised for his extensive scholarship and contributions to financial regulation and economic policy debates.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from the University of Ghana, Legon. His postgraduate credentials include two Master of Science degrees in Finance and International Accounting from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, as well as an MBA from the Blekinge Institute of Technology, also in Sweden. He further earned a PhD in Finance from the Central University of Nicaragua.

A Chartered Economist and Chartered Petroleum Economist, Prof. Gatsi is affiliated with several professional bodies, including the Institute of Directors-Ghana, the American Academy of Financial Management, and the Association of Certified Chartered Economists (ACCE). He also serves as Founder and Director of the John Gatsi Educational Foundation.