Brigadier Gen. Opoku demands retraction of defamatory report by Opera News

General Michael Kwadwo Opoku/Opera News

Brigadier General Michael Kwadwo Opoku has through his lawyers, Marfo & Associates, demanded an immediate retraction and apology from Opera News over what he describes as a defamatory publication.

In a letter dated 18 August 2025, the law firm stated that Opera News had published a report alleging that the retired military officer was arrested following a National Security operation which led to the discovery of ammunition.

The lawyers said the publication was false and damaging to their client’s reputation.

“Our client’s attention has been drawn to a defamatory publication on your online news portal in which you published that our client was arrested following a National Security Operation, which led to the discovery of ammunition.”

“We wish to bring to your attention that our client has not been involved in any such incident. It is unethical journalism for basic verification not to be carried out prior to the publication of such defamatory material online.”

“We are therefore instructed to demand an immediate apology and retraction of the defamatory publication on your online portal. Please be advised accordingly” the letter stated.

Marfo & Associates further instructed Opera News to issue an immediate apology and retract the report from its online portal.

The letter, signed by Gary Nimako Marfo, Esq., of Marfo & Associates, was copied to General Michael Kwadwo Opoku.

Read the attached document below:

