Ghana Highway Authority scrambles to fix Ofankor-Nsawam road after motorists’ fury

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has issued a public announcement acknowledging recent demonstrations and widespread complaints from motorists over the severely deteriorated condition of the Ofankor-Nsawam Road, specifically the stretch between Sapelman and Medie/Sansam junction.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Authority, acting on behalf of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, expressed its awareness of the significant inconvenience caused by the road’s distressed portions and assured the public that remedial efforts are now actively underway.

The public outcry, which included demonstrations by frustrated drivers, highlighted the dangerous state of the key transit corridor, impacting commute times and vehicle safety. In response, the GHA has mobilized its contractor to the site.

As of Monday, August 18th, significant repair work has already been completed. The Authority reported that approximately five work gangs are currently deployed on site, working concurrently on both the Northbound and Southbound lanes to improve riding quality and enhance safety for all road users.

Recognizing that construction will cause disruptions, the GHA is appealing for patience and caution from drivers and commuters. They have specifically urged cooperation with traffic wardens and flagmen stationed to manage the flow of vehicles and prevent gridlock. To further ensure order and safety, law enforcement agencies have been engaged to assist with traffic management throughout the repair period.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to seeing the project through to completion and promised to provide continuous updates on the progress of the work.

The statement concluded with an apology for the inconvenience caused and an appreciation for the cooperation of the motoring public, stating the ultimate goal is to “deliver a more durable and safer road.”

