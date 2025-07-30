Ministry of Health pays 321 pharmacists, pledges urgent action on intern salary delays

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the successful payment of salaries to 321 pharmacist house officers who completed their housemanship in 2024. This significant development marks a step forward in the Ministry’s ongoing effort to address salary arrears and restore confidence among Ghana’s frontline healthcare professionals.

In a press release dated 29 July 2025 and signed by the Ministry’s Deputy Director and Spokesperson, Tony Goodman, the MoH reaffirmed its commitment to resolving financial bottlenecks within the sector and pledged urgent action to address outstanding salary payments owed to the 2024 batch of rotation nurses and allied health interns.

These interns, who began service in May 2024 and completed their mandatory one-year rotation in May 2025, have yet to receive their salaries. The Ministry attributed the delay to the previous administration’s failure to secure the necessary financial clearance prior to the start of their rotations.

“The Ministry acknowledges the concerns of the 2024 batch of rotation nurses and allied health interns… This delay stems from the inability of the previous government to secure the necessary financial clearance before the commencement of their rotations,” the statement clarified.

The Ministry indicated that it is actively collaborating with relevant government agencies to prioritise and fast-track the clearance process, ensuring the timely release of all outstanding payments.

“This effort reflects the Ministry’s broader commitment to resolving salary arrears across all health worker categories and ensuring that every qualified professional is supported in delivering essential healthcare services to Ghanaians,” the release noted.

The MoH also assured affected interns that their grievances are being treated with urgency. It stated that steps are being taken to establish a sustainable system that prevents future delays in salary disbursement and promotes greater efficiency in healthcare workforce management.

The announcement comes amid rising frustrations among healthcare workers over repeated delays in remuneration, which have sparked protests and threats of industrial action in recent months. Stakeholders have welcomed the move but are calling for systemic reforms to ensure consistency and reliability in payments going forward.

Read the attached press statement in full below: