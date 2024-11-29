Heath Goldfields courts Bogoso Prestea Mine workers with promises

…..Despite concerns and Akufo-Addo’s ban on mining lease

The Herald, has picked up details of two critical meetings held last week, involving representatives of Heath Goldfields Limited (HGL), the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), and union leaders from the Bogoso Prestea mine.

This is despite concerns surrounding the mine, amid threats of legal action against the Akufo-Addo government.

Heath Goldfields Limited (HGL), with a stated capital of GHc10,000, has been linked to the family of a former Ghanaian Finance Minister and has been associated with Yıldırım Holding, a family-owned conglomerate headquartered in Turkey with companies in Coal Ming and shipping. It owns Yılyak, one of Turkey’s largest coal importers.

FGR/Blue Gold Bogoso Prestea Limited, a British company, has been running the Bogoso Prestea mine until recently, when the Mineral Commission, terminated its lease and created an interim management committee. FGR/Blue Gold Bogoso Prestea Limited, has threatened legal action against the government of Ghana.

The first meeting took place on Thursday, November 21, between HGL representatives and the IMC and the second on Friday, November 22, involving HGL and union leaders.

The discussions with the union, were primarily driven by worker concerns after a controversial letter from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, addressed to the CEO of the Minerals Commission (MINCOM), Martin Ayisi, regarding the mine’s lease surfaced on social media.

It was emphasized during the meetings that MINCOM, needs to officially announce the granting of the mining lease to HGL, before any concrete actions can be undertaken.

Interestingly, this is not likely to happen soon as The Herald, is aware of the discussions at the Presidency, the Jubilee House, against the Ministry of Natural Resources dealing with HGL.

However, HGL, used the opportunity to present its investment and operational plans to the union leaders.

HGL outlined ambitious plans for the Bogoso Prestea mine, including a US$500 Million Investment: HGL intends to inject US$500 million into the mine after the lease is granted.

US$150 million, will be invested in the first one to two years, followed by US$300 million for constructing a sulphide plant starting in year three.

They also intend to get results of FGR plans on the oasis project to immediately commence steps to continue the underground oasis project to be able to increase mining tonnage by the third year of their investment.

Operations will resume with a limited workforce from January to April 2025, with gradual additions beginning in April.

The meetings highlighted unresolved worker entitlements, including Nine months of Provident Fund arrears from 2023, Salary arrears from February to November 2024, End-of-contract benefits, severance pay, and 2023 bonuses.

As a goodwill gesture, HGL agreed to pay two months’ salary and provide routine Christmas hampers to staff by December 13, pending the official lease announcement. Negotiations for settling remaining entitlements will follow.

HGL, made it clear that employment cannot be guaranteed for all current workers, but further discussions will occur after MINCOM’s announcement regarding the mining lease.

The engagement reflects HGL’s efforts to build trust with stakeholders while awaiting regulatory clearance to commence operations.

Meanwhile, Heath Goldfields, alongside its managerial executives and legal representative, has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Herald Newspaper and its editor, Larry-Alans Dogbey.

The lawsuit, filed in the Accra High Court, accuses the newspaper of publishing false and defamatory statements that have tarnished the plaintiffs’ reputation and harmed their businesses.

In the publications on November 18 and 20, 2024, The Herald is alleged to have published that the plaintiffs, were linked to a controversial acquisition of the Bogoso Prestea Mines through bribery and corruption involving a Turkish company.

The articles described Heath Goldfields as a “shell company” with no track record in mining and accused the company of being part of a $20 million deal allegedly involving financial inducements to key officials.

The plaintiffs assert that these statements are baseless, malicious, and aimed at causing reputational and financial harm. The articles also reportedly featured the picture of the second plaintiff, Sylvia Odarley Amporful, intensifying public ridicule and distress against her.

Heath Goldfields and its associates claim that the publications have led to severe economic losses, damaged business relationships, and jeopardized their credibility locally and internationally.

Attempts to resolve the issue through a demand for retraction and an apology were ignored by the defendants, prompting the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs are seeking the following reliefs a declaration that the publications are defamatory and constitute injurious falsehood, retraction of the articles, an unqualified apology and a perpetual injunction restraining further defamatory publications.

Heath Goldfields and its associates, want GH¢20 million in general damages, and costs, including legal fees.