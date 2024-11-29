Tsatsu Tsikata sues Kofi Akpaloo for defamation

…Over comments on Mahama support

Prominent Ghanaian lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, has filed a lawsuit against the Presidential candidate of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, for alleging that Mr Tsikata supports former President John Mahama, to regain access to state contracts he supposedly benefited from during Mahama’s first tenure.

The defamation suit, filed by Mr Tsikata’s legal team, led by Tony Lithur of Lithur Brew and Company, seeks damages for what it describes as, “egregious falsehoods” that harm Mr Tsikata’s hard-earned reputation.

Mr Akpaloo, made the controversial remarks during a televised interview on GHOne TV, owned by Dr Kwabena Duffour’s Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network, which has also been named as a co-defendant in the case.

In the November 19, 2024, interview, Mr Akpaloo, alleged that Mr Tsikata’s endorsement of Mr Mahama, the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stemmed from personal benefits he received during the former President’s administration.

He claimed that Mr Tsikata’s support was motivated by “getting contracts under Mahama” and “getting the best deals,” insinuating self-interest rather than a genuine belief in Mr. Mahama’s leadership.

Mr Tsikata, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and a law lecturer of the University of Ghana’s Faculty of Law, categorically denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and damaging to his integrity.

His legal writ asserts that the statements were false, defamatory, and aimed at tarnishing his reputation in the eyes of the public.

The lawsuit emphasizes that the comments paint Mr Tsikata, as a self-serving individual whose views are influenced by personal gain, undermining his credibility as a public figure.

Mr Tsikata is, therefore, requesting damages ascompensation for the harm caused to his reputation due to the severity of Mr Akpaloo’s defamatory remarks.

The ex-GNPC boss, also wants a mandatory retraction and apology from both defendants, published with similar prominence as the original statements.

Additionally, he wants punitive costs awarded againstMr Akpaloo to serve as a deterrent against such conduct in the future.

He also wants injunctions to ensure the false statements are removed from all digital platforms associated with GHOne TV and EIB Network.

The comments arose after Mr Tsikata, publicly declared his intention to vote for Mr Mahama, citing the achievements of his past administration as evidence of his competence.

Comparing the performances of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC administrations, Mr Tsikata stated, “Mahama’s performance is better than what we’ve seen over the past eight years.”

However, Mr Akpaloo dismissed these sentiments, attributing them to favouritism and personal gain rather than objective evaluation, sparking the current legal battle.

