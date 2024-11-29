GJA demands free access for all media houses at elections

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfuor, has demanded that the Electoral Commission (EC), allow journalists who will cover the December 7 elections, access to all processes without hindrance.

According to Mr Dwumfuor, any media restriction on voting day, will deprive the exercise of transparency, accountability and access to information.

Interestingly, it has been reported that, the EC has suspended its earlier decision to limit the number of accredited media houses permitted at collation centres during the December 7 polls.

This was announced by Deputy EC Commissioner, Dr Bossman Asare, during the “Graphic National Development Series” held in Accra on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, but an official statement is yet to be made to that effect.

Mr Dwumfuor, had added that the directive from the EC, is at variance with what was agreed at a recent meeting between representatives of the GJA and the electoral body.

“The EC must give unfettered access to the media to all the levels of voting and collation of ballots. The parties agreed that GJA and GIBA should present a proposal to the EC on the way forward, which we are working on now,” Mr Dwumfuor said at a press briefing on November 28, 2024.

It would be recalled that, the Electoral Commission in a memo dated November 25, 2024, said, among others, that eight media organisations would be accredited to cover collation activities in the constituencies.

However, the GJA President “believes restricting access to the media will not be in the best interest of transparency, accountability and access to information which is always a major partnership essential for these elections. It will also weaken the strong steps being taken to trample upon misinformation and disinformation, which phenomena are a major concern in this year’s elections.”

He stressed that, “Restricted media houses may rely on sources of information that may not be wholesome, and that could compromise the integrity of the elections. In essence, restricting access to the media will hurt, rather than help, the quest for credible media reportage of the elections and the eventual outcome of same.”

Mr Dwumfuor, said the GJA expects the EC to “provide and improve mechanisms to facilitate the work of the media at all the levels of voting and collation of ballots.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of the EC for the level of collaboration experienced so far.

“In its latest press statement, the EC indicated that it is a listening body; we believe it will also hear us. We hasten to add that we have had very cordial relations with the EC. Just this past Tuesday and Wednesday, the GJA, with the kind support of the EC, organised two zonal training workshops for 80 journalists across the country with the view to equipping them with the requisite skills to ensure credible election reporting. The skills they have acquired to work for the good of Mother Ghana should not be restricted,” Mr Dwumfuor advised.

The said suspension, follows discussions with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and the GJA, which raised concerns about the policy’s impact on media coverage.

Dr Asare, assured stakeholders that further consultations would take place to develop a revised policy ensuring balanced media access while maintaining order at collation centres.

“The EC introduced the directive to prevent chaos at collation centres.

In some regions, there may be hundreds of media houses, but the available space at collation centres is limited.

We issued that statement to ensure orderliness, not to restrict media reporting,” he clarified.

The original directive, issued in a memo dated November 25, 2024, had planned to limit media access to eight accredited organisations at collation centres.

Dr Asare, emphasized that the EC values the role of the media in promoting transparency and ensuring free and fair elections.

He also reiterated the Commission’s commitment to improving or maintaining the 79percent voter turnout achieved in the 2020 elections.

Encouraging voter participation, Dr Asare, noted that ballots had been prepared for every registered voter.

“If it means travelling to Tamale or any other part of the country to vote, please do so.

It is your civic responsibility as a Ghanaian,” he urged.

The EC’s preparations, he said, are geared towards ensuring a successful and orderly election, building on its track record of managing Ghana’s electoral processes effectively.