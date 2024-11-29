Builsa South NPP parliamentary candidate accused of assault

….Victim hospitalized

The parliamentary candidate for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Builsa South Constituency, Daniel Kwame Gariba, has been accused of physically assaulting a journalist, who also works as a staff member of the Builsa South District Assembly.

Saeed Jafar Mohammed, a reporter for Radio Fumbisi, is receiving treatment at the Builsa South District Hospital, following the alleged attack.

According to his colleagues, the incident left him with bleeding nostrils, severe headaches, neck pain, and cuts on his lips.

The alleged assault occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, on the premises of the Builsa South District Assembly, where Gariba also serves as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

Witnesses claim, Gariba assaulted Mohammed in the presence of five assembly staff members after an altercation over hair-drying machines provided under the government’s Business in a Box (BizBox) project.

Mohammed explained that, the machines were stored in the Business Advisory Centre’s office, where he held the keys. They were intended for beauticians undergoing training as part of the BizBox initiative.

The journalist alleged that Gariba, had attempted to redirect the machines, prompting his objection.

“He called me while I was having lunch and demanded I report to his office immediately. When I arrived, he instructed me to unlock the office where the machines were stored. I complied, but when he began ordering the machines to be removed, I reminded him they were meant for newly trained beneficiaries. That’s when he started punching and slapping me,” Mohammed recounted.

He added that Gariba dismissed his threats to report the assault, stating, “You can report to the IGP if you like—nothing will happen to me.” Mohammed later reported the incident at the Fumbisi Police Station.

The journalist, who has a medical history of a chest operation, said he is now bedridden and struggling with severe pain.

When contacted for his version of events, Gariba initially declined to comment, citing a meeting. He later denied the allegations via WhatsApp, claiming instead that Mohammed had stolen the hair-drying machines.

“I never assaulted him. I only retrieved machines he had hidden. These are items I handed over to beneficiaries a month ago, but I discovered some were missing. Upon receiving a tipoff, I ordered him to unlock the storage, and the machines were found there,” Gariba stated.

He concluded by saying he was focused on his parliamentary campaign and declined further engagement.

Though the assault did not occur during Mohammed’s journalistic duties, members of the public have expressed concern about its potential impact on his ability to perform his media responsibilities, given his current health condition.

Edward Adeti of Media Without Borders and mwbonline.org/Ghana reports that Police investigations are ongoing.