Buffer Stock boss goes skirt & blouse at Pusiga

..Using NDC logo & Mahama in his NPP parliamentary campaign

By Prince Ahenkorah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Pusiga Constituency, who also serves as the Chief Executive of the Ghana National Food Buffer Stock Company, is on a “skirt and blouse” campaign for the 2024 general election.

Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba’s agents, have been captured in the Pusiga Constituency using the National Democratic Congress (NDC) logo on some of his campaign T-shirts.

This strategy aims to woo voters in the NDC-dominated constituency to support him, but not the NPP Presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This strategy by the NPP parliamentary candidate and campaign team, is intended to deceive voters in the Pusiga Constituency, as the campaign T-shirt features both the NDC umbrella logo alongside the names of Alhaji Hanan and Vice-President Dr Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate.

With the use of the two logos on the t-shirts, Alhaji Hanan’s campaign team, has been encouraging the constituents to vote for John Dramani Mahama in the presidential race and him for the parliamentary seat.

The Herald, has seen a video in which a member of the NPP campaign team is heard urging some constituents to vote for the Buffer Stock boss in the parliamentary elections, but the NDC’s Presidential candidate John Mahama. The constituents were heard clapping loudly to the suggestion.

Interestingly, the design of the t-shirts, suggests that voters who cannot read might be misled by the logo into thinking they are supporting John Mahama and the NDC when they are being encouraged to vote for Dr Bawumia and the parliamentary candidate, Alhaji Hanan.

Some of the T-shirts displayed Alhaji Hanan and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the front in NPP colours, but have the NDC logo (the Umbrella) on top of a text that reads “Bawumia and Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba” on the back.

The man in the video asking the constituents to vote for the NPP parliamentary candidate, while casting their presidential vote for the NDC’s John Mahama, turned out to be the Pusiga NPP constituency Chairman, Seidu Issaku.

Speaking with the NDC Pusiga constituency Communication Officer, Baba Alale, confirmed Seidu Issaku, the NPP Pusiga constituency chairman, as the person in the video.

He disclosed that the governing party’s leader in the constituency, had instructed constituents to vote for Mr Mahama and Alhaji Hanan for the presidential election and the parliamentary, respectively on Election Day, December 7.

Baba Alale, days after the NPP Pusiga constituency chairman made that comment, they discovered NPP campaign T-shirts with the NDC logo on them, confirming the plea of the NPP Pusiga constituency chairman.

The NDC Pusiga constituency Communication Officer, added that, although the NPP Pusiga constituency chairman mentioned it, it is quite likely that the NPP parliamentary aspirant, is aware of the campaign T-shirt.

Baba Alale, stated that the NDC Pusiga constituency executives are on the ground, searching for the person responsible for the T-shirts and will determine whether the NPP parliamentary aspirant is aware of this trickery move by the party chairman.