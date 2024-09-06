Ablakwa nails Gabby Otchere-Darko’s wife in state lands grab

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has implicated the wife of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, in his latest exposé, as part of his crusade for accountability.



Ablakwa had previously stated that the property housing Asaase Broadcasting Company (ABC) headquarters in Accra, was unlawfully acquired from state property, claiming that the media house is one of the properties of the Judicial Service of Ghana that the service claims was illegally sold by the government.



However, his claims were dismissed by the management of Asaase Broadcasting Company (ABC).



In a statement dated September 2, 2024, Asaase Broadcasting Company Ltd. refuted Ablakwa’s claims as “false and misleading,” stating that the property was lawfully acquired by Lilly Homes Limited through legitimate means.



In response, Ablakwa provided fresh revelations alleging affiliations of Lilly Homes Limited to Nana Adjoa Hackman, the wife of the director of Asaase Radio, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



“My attention has been drawn to a rather evasive and disingenuous rebuttal from Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited. I offer the following responses:



“1. Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited has woefully failed to point out any misleading claim in my earlier publication;



“2. I vehemently denounce the desperate but futile efforts to characterize my parliamentary oversight duties as an effort that undermines the principles of truth and integrity;



“3. As correctly indicated in my earlier publication, it is the Judicial Service of Ghana that has initiated legal action, wherein they state without equivocation that Number 7, 5th Circular Road at Cantonments belongs to the Judicial Service of Ghana,” he said in a post on X on September 4, 2024.



According to him, Nana Adjoa Hackman is the sole shareholder of Lilly Homes Limited and also a director at Asaase Radio, raising concerns of conflict of interest.



“8. Why is Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited desperately trying to erect an imaginary Chinese Wall between Asaase and Lilly Homes?



“9. With Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited calling for truth and integrity, I would have expected full disclosure of the fact that a director and sole shareholder of Lilly Homes is Nana Adjoa Hackman, who is the wife of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



“They are both directors of Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited; 10. According to official incorporation documents, the directors of Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited are: Gabby Otchere-Darko, Nana Adjoa Hackman, Elizabeth Ohene, Reginald Laryea, Joseph Roberts-Mensah, Joseph Ofori-Atta, Charles Mensah, and Cecilia Balowu;



“11. It is absolutely misleading and dishonest to create the impression that Lilly Homes and Asaase Broadcasting have no connection whatsoever, and that Asaase Broadcasting is merely a tenant,” he alleged.



He also added that Nana Adjoa Hackman was President Akufo-Addo’s appointee on the board of GNPC, which he believes the management of the company should clarify in their rebuttal.



“12. That all the key actors in this matter, from the 2006 sale to the latest Asaase/Lilly Homes transactions, are politically exposed persons cannot be challenged. Needless to add that at the time of the 2020 purchase, the director and sole shareholder of Lilly Homes, Nana Adjoa Hackman, was also President Akufo-Addo’s appointee on the board of GNPC.



“13. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government has at no point refuted the claims of the Judicial Service of Ghana; 14. Indeed, both the Ministers of Lands and Works and Housing are on record to have stated that they are currently negotiating with the Chief Justice to explore an amicable resolution of the matter and compensate the Judicial Service of Ghana;



“15. I shall remain focused, resolute, and unintimidated in this consequential battle against State Capture.”



My attention has been drawn to a rather evasive and disingenuous rebuttal from Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited.



I offer the following responses:



1. Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited has woefully failed to point out any misleading claim in my earlier publication;



