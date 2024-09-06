Akufo-Addo & ministers leaving Ghanaians in water crisis

…As galamsey surge leaves Ankobrah, Pra, Densu others unsafe for drinking

A barefaced lack of political will on the part of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who steps down in a matter of months, would have him and his ministers, leaving many parts of the country without safe drinking water, unwholesome fish, from both river and sea, as a result of the surge in illegal mining activities in most of the nation’s prominent water bodies.

Ankobrah, Pra River among others, which quenched the thirst of the citizens, have lost their glorious days.

Currently, the Densu River basin, another crucial water source for Accra, risks exacerbating water shortages for over two million residents again as a result of illegal mining.

Coincidentally, the Ministry of Lands and Forestry, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Water and Sanitation Ministry, are looking on unconcerned.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) treats water from the Densu River for distribution, but pollution from illegal mining, has increased turbidity levels to alarming heights.

Reports by Accra-based Channel One News investigation, revealed that illegal miners, have invaded the Densu Basin, encroaching on buffers and mining directly in the river with excavators, releasing harmful chemicals. The diversion of the river’s course, has enabled intense illegal mining, operating day and night without fear.

This comes as the GWCL in the Central Region, has attributed the current water crisis in Cape Coast, Elmina, and surrounding communities, to illegal mining activities and asked all interest groups to join the fight against galamsey on the River Pra.

There are also growing concerns the safety of sea goods as a result of the washing away of toxic mining pollutants into the sea thus contaminating fish and other marine lives on the coast of Ghana.

Some have suggested that the president must declare a state of emergency on the galamsey or be forced by the World Health Organization (WHO) to do so for health and safety reasons to do so due to babies being born with physical deformities as a result of exposure to chemical from illegal mining.

Cynthia Dansoa, Assembly Member for Potrase Electoral Area, expressed distress over the devastation, while Kaba Abakeh, Assistant Basin Officer at the Water Resources Commission, warned of the dangerous turbidity levels.

Felix Addo-Okyere, Eastern Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), deemed the situation a national security threat requiring urgent attention.

The government’s task force, Operation Vanguard, appears to have gone silent, allowing the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves.

Environmentalists and stakeholders question whether the fight against illegal mining has been lost.

Hopeson Eli Etsra, Landscape Manager at A Rocha Ghana, emphasised the need for action to save the Densu River.

The Minerals Commission faced resistance from armed illegal miners during a recent visit, highlighting the challenges in addressing the issue.

The GWCL management in the Central Region, has in the meantime, apologised to its customers for the water supply challenges within Cape Coast, Elmina and surrounding communities in recent times.

The distressing report, was contained in a press release dated August 31.

The Management explained that “the recent demand-supply gap is a result of inadequate raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Treatment Plant as a result of galamsey.

Pollution of the Pra River along its course and most, especially at the catchment for abstraction has reduced water embarkment to the barest minimum.”

The Management, further explained that “About Sixty per cent (60%) of the catchment capacity is silted as a result of illegal mining, compromising the quality of the raw water. We are currently recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU instead of 2,000 NTU designed for adequate treatment.”

“Currently the plant is able to produce only about (7,500m3/day), a quarter of its installed capacity. This situation has caused severe inconveniences to our customers and consumers and we sincerely apologize for this,” stated the press release dated August 31, 2024.



The company apologized to customers for the inconvenience.



“We are by this announcement entreating all interest groups to join the fight against galamsey on the River Pra, especially during this festive period.

Kindly report any form of illegal mining activity to your community leaders, local assembly, etc., and support our initiatives to protect our water bodies and promote sustainable water use practices,” the release noted.

The Management assured that, "The company, is engaging all stakeholders to find a lasting solution to this.

They appealed to residents of the affected areas to assist in this regard, “Your assistance is crucial in helping us restore the quality of the raw water and ensure a reliable water supply of clean drinking water especially as we celebrate our most cherished festival.”