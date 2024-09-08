Mahama, Bawumia file nomination on Monday

The Vice-President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his main contender, ex-president and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer John Dramani Mahama will both file their nomination papers for the upcoming presidential elections on Monday, September 9th.

While, Mr Mahama, is expected to file his form at 2:00 p.m., it is not clear what time of the day Dr Bawumia, will file his nomination at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the spokesperson for the Mahama campaign, confirmed the filing details, emphasising the event’s significance and the campaign’s focus on inclusivity and economic recovery.

“This is a momentous occasion for the NDC as we gear up to build the Ghana we want together. Our campaign focuses on Jobs, Accountability, Development, and a better future for all Ghanaians,” Mogtari stated.

Dr. Bawumia, will be accompanied by his running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Party’s National Chairman and General Secretary, the Majority Leader in Parliament, and a few NPP leaders.

Justin Kodua Frimpong in a statement on Sunday noted that Dr Bawumia will address party sympathisers and the public after filing his nomination at the party’s headquarters in the morning.

“Members of the Party and the general public are invited to be part of this historic moment of POSSIBILITY in Ghana’s Next Chapter,” he added.

With Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his Vice Presidential Candidate, Mahama’s submission marks a pivotal step in his campaign to win the December 7 elections.

As part of his campaign promises, Mahama has pledged to improve the country’s educational system by investing heavily in infrastructure and teacher training to ensure no child is left behind. Additionally, he has committed to enhancing healthcare services nationwide, vowing to provide accessible and FREE primary healthcare for every Ghanaian.

The NDC leader is set to embark on a four-day tour of the Bono Region starting Sunday meaning Mahama will not be the one to submit the nomination forms to the EC, unlike Dr Bawumia who would be assisted by his running mate.

The #Mahama4Change2024 tour will visit all 12 constituencies with a courtesy call on some traditional councils, community engagements, meeting with religious leaders and interacting with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

Mr Mahama will also host a youth forum at the Sunyani Technical University during his tour. He promises to revitalise the economy and create job opportunities through innovative policies and initiatives to spur growth.

As the countdown to the elections begins, Mahama’s candidacy has gained momentum. He aims to rally support from across the country to fulfil the collective aspiration of building a better Ghana.