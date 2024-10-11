Clement Apaak support 264 Builsa South students

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, has authorised the Builsa South District Assembly to release and disburse 231,200 cedis from his portion of the common fund to 264 student natives of his constituency, to assist them in paying school fees.

The 264 beneficiaries of his student support programme, which started in 2017, were selected by his Students’ Support Selection Committee from 426 applications.

In the authorisation letter to the Builsa South District Assembly dated September 15, 2024, Dr Apaak, who is the Deputy Ranking member on Parliament’s Education Committee and a spokesperson on education for the NDC 2024 campaign, he urged the District Chief Executive of Builsa South District, the District Coordinating Director for Builsa South District Assembly, and the District Finance Officer to release the money to support the students.

A statement signed by Daniel Akogtu, Deputy Communication Officer and Member of the Student Support Selection Committee, explained that out of the number, 140 of the beneficiaries are females while 124 are males.

According to the committee’s communication to the Assembly, the programme’s beneficiaries, comprise of 182 students from various universities and 82 students from nursing and teacher training colleges.

Each of the 182 university students, will receive a support package of GH¢ 1,000, while the 82 nursing and teacher trainees will receive GH¢ 600 each.

Due to limited funding, not all applicants could be accommodated. However, Dr Apaak, encouraged unsuccessful applicants to reapply next year, as priority will be given to those who met the criteria, but could not be supported this year.

Dr Apaak’s students’ support programme, initiated in 2017, has so far [2017-2024] supported a total of 995 Builsa South students with a total amount of GHc 747,000 [seven hundred and forty-seven thousand cedis].

The students’ support programme is but one of many interventions the hardworking and popular MP has made in the area of education.

His commitment to supporting education in the Builsa South Constituency, in line with his dedication to public service, remains exemplary.

In addition to education, Dr Apaak, has also made noteworthy life-transforming interventions in the areas of health care delivery, water and sanitation, youth and women empowerment, and agriculture.