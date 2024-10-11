NDC criticizes EC for ballots paper printing without certified voter register

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concerns over the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to commence the printing of Presidential and Parliamentary ballot papers and the Notice of Poll for the 2024 general elections without first releasing a certified voter register or accurate ballot statistics.

In a statement issued on October 10, 2024, and signed by the NDC’s Director of Elections and IT, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the party outlined ten key issues, warning that the EC’s actions threaten the credibility and fairness of the electoral process.

The NDC claims that proceeding with ballot printing without proper voter data opens the door to potential manipulation, raising fears of electoral malpractice.

The NDC, highlighted ten major points underscoring the dangers posed by this decision, including institutional decay, Excess Ballot Concerns, the NPP’s fear of leaving office, the EC aiding rigging of this year’s polls, among others.

EC wrote to political parties, requesting them to provide agents to monitor the printing of the Notice of Poll, as well as the Presidential and Parliamentary ballot papers on the 9th of October. The Commission also demanded that their agents report to the Director of Electoral Services within 19 hours, with the printing to begin 24 hours afterwards.

Interestingly, the EC is proceeding with the printing of ballot papers without the voters’ register. Meaning political parties, do not have a copy of the register, nor do they have access to the total number of voters for the 2024 election.

This means that the party agents would know whether the EC is overprinting or underprinting the ballot papers. Again, without ballot statistics and codes, the parties can’t hold the EC accountable for any infractions.

The NDC’s 10-point concerns captured institutional decay citing “Concerns have been raised about the lack of accountability under the current administration”.

“Critics note that, aside from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), there is little institutional courage to challenge perceived undemocratic actions.

“This is exacerbated by violent incidents in recent elections, including the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and the deaths of eight individuals during the 2020 polls. The military’s incursion into Parliament on January 6, 2021, remains a stain on the nation’s democratic record, with no repercussions for those responsible.

“Fear of Leaving Office: It has been suggested that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) fears relinquishing power after January 6, 2025. President Akufo-Addo is seen as highly resistant to handing over power to former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer.

“Aiding Rigging Allegations: The opposition alleges that the EC, under Jean Mensah, is facilitating attempts by the NPP to manipulate the elections. However, they maintain that such efforts will be exposed and met with resistance, promising accountability after the elections.

“Absence of Certified Register: The lack of a certified voter register has raised alarms about the EC’s credibility. Without an accurate count of registered voters, critics question which voter statistics the EC will rely on to print ballot papers, suggesting this opens the door to electoral malpractice.

“Excess Ballot Concerns: The NDC has expressed worry over the potential for excess ballot papers to be printed without a verified number of registered voters. This could result in undue influence over election results in specific constituencies, critics warn.

“Post-Election Legal Dilemma: The NDC notes that challenging election results in court after flawed outcomes is the only democratic recourse available. However, former President Mahama has declared he will not contest the results in court, highlighting the necessity of ensuring electoral integrity before polling day.

“Alleged Ballot Box Stuffing Plot: The NDC claims it has strong evidence that the NPP intends to neutralize the opposition’s popular vote by stuffing ballot boxes with already thumbprinted ballot papers, potentially drawn from excess ballots printed without oversight.

“Past Irregularities: The NDC points to the 2020 election, during which illegal ballot papers were discovered at one of the EC’s accredited printing facilities. The lack of accountability for this incident raises fears of a repeat in 2024.

“Challenges in Detecting Fraud: The party highlights the difficulty in identifying fake ballot papers during the counting process, despite efforts by party agents. Even if irregularities are found, the failure of polling agents to sign pink sheets does not invalidate the declared results, leaving room for potential fraud.

“Pre-Election Strategy: With opinion polls favouring John Mahama and the NDC, the opposition has called for vigilance. They stress the need to expose any rigging schemes by the EC and the ruling party, while adequately preparing their agents to monitor every step of the election process and resist any acts of oppression, intimidation, or manipulation.