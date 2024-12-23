NPP will lose all 7 re-collated seats after Mahama’s swearing in – Rev Owusu-Bempah

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose all seven parliamentary seats recently declared in their favour following the re-collation exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).



According to him, after President-elect John Mahama assumes office on January 7, 2024, the NPP will lose the seats.



Although he did not specify the procedure by which the seats would be lost, he condemned the actions of the Electoral Commission for the re-collation exercise.



Speaking in a sermon to his congregation on Sunday, December 22, 2024, he stated, “I have heard that they have given the NPP some seats back. Didn’t they tell the public about those that won the seats, and they are now doing the re-collation? All the seven seats which have been given to the NPP, they will lose the seats again after January 7, when Mahama is sworn in. The EC chair, why is she doing that? She is something.”



The NPP will have at least 89 seats in the upcoming 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana. This comes after seven of the nine constituencies whose parliamentary election results were disputed were resolved by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



Before the EC resolved the issues with the seven constituencies, the NPP, according to Majority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, had secured 82 seats in the 9th Parliament. After the exercises on Saturday, December 21, 2024, the NPP candidates in seven respective constituencies were declared winners.



Four seats, which were initially declared for the NDC, namely Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, and Techiman South, were re-declared in favour of the NPP. The Obuasi East seat, which was initially declared for NDC’s Samuel Aboagye, was re-declared for NPP’s Patrick Boakye-Yiadom; the Tema Central seat, which was declared for NDC’s Ebi Bright, was re-declared for NPP’s Charles Forson.



Also, the Techiman South seat was re-declared for NPP’s Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah after it had been initially declared for Christopher Beyere Baasongti, and the Okaikwei Central seat was re-declared for NPP’s Dr. Patrick Boamah after it was initially declared for NDC’s Baba Sadiq.



The Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, and Ahafo Ano North constituencies, which were initially incomplete, were also declared in favour of the NPP’s Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, and Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, respectively.



Two constituencies – Ablekuma North and Dome Kwabenya – are, however, yet to be determined.



For the Ablekuma North Constituency, NDC’s Ewurabena Aubynn was declared the winner of the constituency’s seat without the results of 62 polling stations. The NPP’s candidate for the constituency is Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, a former MP and the current Deputy Chief Executive of the Coastal Development Authority.



For Dome Kwabenya, NDC’s Elikplim Akurugu was declared the winner of the constituency’s seat, beating NPP’s Mike Oquaye Jnr.



All other factors being equal, the NDC would now have 181 seats in the 9th Parliament, with independent candidates holding four seats.