GTA CEO pays respect to Daddy Lumba, promises lasting legacy for the highlife icon

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Maame Efua Houadjeto, on Wednesday led a solemn delegation to the East Legon residence of highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, to commiserate with his family following the news of his passing last Saturday.

In a moving tribute that blended personal nostalgia with national duty, Houadjeto described Daddy Lumba as not just a cultural icon but a true ambassador of Ghana’s soul — a man whose lyrics, artistry and authenticity transcended borders and touched hearts across generations.

“When I heard the sad news on Saturday, I didn’t believe it. I thought it was one of those social media hoaxes. Gradually, it dawned on me that it was true,” she recounted with emotion. “Honestly, I am so, so sad.”

Houadjeto revealed her own fondness for the legend, confessing that she was a long-time fan who religiously attended his annual concerts at the National Theatre. “I’m a Lumba fan — but don’t ask me to sing,” she joked amid the grief. “I’ve always enjoyed his lyrics, his style… He was different. And we will always remember him.”

The visit, which was joined by senior officials from the Ghana Tourism Authority, was not only to mourn but to also signal a deeper institutional commitment to preserving the legacy of one of Ghana’s greatest musical exports.

“He sold Ghana through his music. He lived abroad, and yet never stopped being a proud Ghanaian. Ghanaians love Lumba because he was genuine, and that showed in everything he did.”

The GTA CEO disclosed that her Ministry, led by Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, was already considering plans to honour the late musician in a befitting manner. She hinted at possible festivals or commemorative activities that would ensure his legacy lives on.

According to her, Daddy Lumba was one of the headline artistes slated to be honoured at this year’s “Highlife @100” celebration — an initiative by the GTA and Ministry of Tourism to spotlight the genre’s centenary. His absence from the programme now leaves an irreplaceable void.

“It’s unfortunate. He was on our plan. We will really miss him. But my Minister is calling all of us to meet and do something especially in his honour,” she said.

She added that the 2025 Ghana Tourism Awards, scheduled for September, will posthumously honour Daddy Lumba and other legends for their invaluable contributions to Ghana’s cultural and creative heritage.

In response to public sentiment that legends are often celebrated only after they pass, she stressed that her outfit has long been quietly supporting Ghanaian artistes — especially older and vulnerable ones — with healthcare, housing, rent, and other essentials.

“We buy homes for them. We support them when they are sick. We pay their rent. But we don’t always publicize what we do,” she said. “That’s why this is especially painful for us.”

She also pointed to a broader political culture under the current administration that actively recognizes and honours artistes and cultural figures. “Not too long ago, our president directed us to go and honour Professor Kofi Agyekum (KONIMO), and my Minister was there in person. This is what we do.”

The visit by the GTA boss not only brought comfort to the grieving family but also reaffirmed the enduring power of arts and culture in Ghana’s national identity. It was a solemn reminder that legends like Daddy Lumba are not just entertainers — they are custodians of memory, voices of the people, and, as Maame Efua Houadjeto aptly put it, ambassadors of Ghana to the world.

As the nation prepares to bid farewell to a legend, all eyes will be on what concrete steps the state — through the Ministry and its agencies — will take to preserve his memory for future generations.

“We will do a lot more than we have done in the past,” Houadjeto pledged.

