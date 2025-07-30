Govt condemns attempted arrest of JoyNews reporter, orders immediate investigation

The government of Ghana has issued a strong condemnation of the attempted arrest of a JoyNews reporter, Carlos Carlony and the reported assault of an eyewitness by a military officer during a demolition operation at a warehouse linked to businessman Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan.

In a statement signed by the Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the government described the soldier’s conduct as “utterly unacceptable” and one that “has no place in a democratic society.”

The statement further indicated that President John Dramani Mahama has personally directed the Ministry of Defence and the National Security Coordinator to launch an immediate investigation into the incident and ensure swift disciplinary action is taken against the offending officer.

“Appropriate disciplinary and punitive measures must be applied without delay to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences,” the statement emphasized.

President Mahama, through his spokesperson, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to press freedom, describing a free and unfettered press as a cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy, vital for transparency, accountability, and informed public discourse.

“I am directed by President John Dramani Mahama to unequivocally reaffirm his unwavering commitment to the freedom and safety of journalists,” Kwakye Ofosu stated.

Beyond media freedom, the government reiterated its broader responsibility to protect the safety and security of all Ghanaian citizens, adding that citizens’ rights must always be upheld, even in the enforcement of government policies or operations.

The condemnation comes amid growing public concern over the safety of journalists in Ghana, particularly in high-tension coverage zones like court premises, protests, and state operations.

Civil society organisations and media watchdogs have also called for greater accountability and systemic reforms to prevent further abuse of journalists and civilians by security personnel.

The government’s swift response signals a clear zero-tolerance stance against such excesses and may serve as a crucial test of its commitment to human rights and rule of law under the current administration.