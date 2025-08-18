Stanbic Bank donates GHC500,000 to support children of helicopter crash victims

Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated a sum of GHC500,000 to the Children Support Fund, set up to provide relief for the children of the servicemen who died in the helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom earlier this month.

President John Dramani Mahama revealed the contribution during the State Funeral on 15 August 2025, where the nation bid farewell to the eight officials who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, Kwamina Asomaning, in a statement, expressed the bank’s solidarity with the bereaved families. “The devastating helicopter crash has robbed Ghana of dedicated leaders and servicemen. Our thoughts are with the families, particularly the children who must face the future without their parents,” he said.

Mr Asomaning further stressed that the donation is about more than money. “This support is meant to ease the financial burden and to reaffirm that these children are not abandoned — that the nation stands with them in this difficult journey,” he staed.

Stanbic Bank commended the President’s initiative in creating the Fund and assured its continued partnership to ensure that children affected by tragedy are given the chance to succeed.

The 6 August 2025 crash has been described as one of Ghana’s darkest days in recent memory. A military helicopter en route to Obuasi went off radar and later crashed in the Ashanti Region, killing all eight people on board.

Those who died were Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Samuel Sarpong, NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The establishment of the Children Support Fund is seen as a first step in offering comfort and stability to families who lost their breadwinners.