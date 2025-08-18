Commonwealth Secretariat denies allegations of letterhead misuse in Ghana

The Commonwealth Secretariat has flatly denied reports alleging the unauthorised use of its official letterhead in Ghana, clarifying in a statement from London that no such incident has occurred.

The London-based Secretariat insists there has been “no such incident” of letterhead misuse, describing the claims as baseless and misleading. Its spokesperson, Satinder Bindra, said the Secretariat had “not issued, denied, or commented on any such matter because it simply does not exist.”

The denial follows rising speculation that Ghanaian actors may have attempted to cloak dealings in the prestige of the Commonwealth brand — a claim now categorically rejected.

Bindra was quick to point out that while more than 90 Commonwealth organisations exist worldwide, they are fully independent and have no structural ties to the Secretariat.

The Commonwealth Secretariat, established in 1965, acts as the executive engine of the Commonwealth of Nations. It supports 56 member states, including Ghana, on governance, rule of law, human rights, and development policy.

In Ghana, the Secretariat has partnered with successive governments on electoral reforms and anti-corruption initiatives, often stirring debates about whether foreign organisations wield excessive soft power in the country’s domestic space.