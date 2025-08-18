GeneralMajor 1

Commonwealth Secretariat denies allegations of letterhead misuse in Ghana

1 Min Read
1 Min Read
Commonwealth/Ghana

The Commonwealth Secretariat has flatly denied reports alleging the unauthorised use of its official letterhead in Ghana, clarifying in a statement from London that no such incident has occurred.

The London-based Secretariat insists there has been “no such incident” of letterhead misuse, describing the claims as baseless and misleading. Its spokesperson, Satinder Bindra, said the Secretariat had “not issued, denied, or commented on any such matter because it simply does not exist.”

The denial follows rising speculation that Ghanaian actors may have attempted to cloak dealings in the prestige of the Commonwealth brand — a claim now categorically rejected.

Bindra was quick to point out that while more than 90 Commonwealth organisations exist worldwide, they are fully independent and have no structural ties to the Secretariat.

The Commonwealth Secretariat, established in 1965, acts as the executive engine of the Commonwealth of Nations. It supports 56 member states, including Ghana, on governance, rule of law, human rights, and development policy.

More Read

Antoine Semenyo/ FIFA/Gianni Infantino

FIFA President slams racist abuse directed at Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

GIPC calls on diplomatic corps to champion Ghana’s new investment drive
Shoprite set to exit Ghana as it sells off local operations
China endorses Ghana’s 24-Hour economy, backs industrial drive

In Ghana, the Secretariat has partnered with successive governments on electoral reforms and anti-corruption initiatives, often stirring debates about whether foreign organisations wield excessive soft power in the country’s domestic space.

You Might Also Like

FIFA President slams racist abuse directed at Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

GIPC calls on diplomatic corps to champion Ghana’s new investment drive

Shoprite set to exit Ghana as it sells off local operations

China endorses Ghana’s 24-Hour economy, backs industrial drive

Share this Article
Previous Article Armed Robbery/Mphor/Gold Shop/Western Region One suspect arrested in Mpohor gold shop robbery, police intensify manhunt for accomplices
Next Article Stanbic Bank/ Children Support Fund/Kwamina Asomaning Stanbic Bank donates GHC500,000 to support children of helicopter crash victims
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

GoldBod/Sammy Gyamfi/Illegal Gold Trade/Receipt
GoldBod directs mandatory use of receipts to curb illicit gold trade
Business Major 1
Antoine Semenyo/ FIFA/Gianni Infantino
FIFA President slams racist abuse directed at Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo
Major 2 Sports
CNVERGE/ GHIB/Vista Bank
GHIB partners Vista Bank Group to strengthen West African trade finance
Business Major 1
Ghana Education Service (GES)/Teacher Promotion
GES opens applications for teacher promotions to senior ranks
General Major 1
Lost your password?