One suspect arrested in Mpohor gold shop robbery, police intensify manhunt for accomplices

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with a violent robbery at a gold buying shop in Mpohor District, Western Region, and launched a manhunt for other gang members still on the run.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 16 August 2025, when a group of armed men stormed the gold shop, robbing attendants of an unspecified amount of money and injuring at least one victim in the process. Police confirm the injured person is currently receiving medical treatment and responding positively.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 17, and signed by Superintendent Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Head of Public Affairs at the Western Regional Police Headquarters, Sekondi, the Command disclosed that one suspect has already been picked up and is assisting investigators.

“Strenuous efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects,” the statement said, adding that the police will ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The arrest, police say, marks an important step in dismantling the gang behind the crime. Authorities are also urging the public to remain calm and assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the fugitives.

The Western Region has seen several attacks on gold-related businesses in recent years, with security analysts warning that mining districts remain vulnerable targets due to the lucrative nature of the trade. Police have assured that security measures are being reinforced to curb such incidents.

“We would like to assure the public that the perpetrators will be arrested and made to face justice,” the police statement emphasised.

The Western Regional Police Command is calling on residents of Mpohor and its environs to stay alert and cooperate with law enforcement as the manhunt intensifies.