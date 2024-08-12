Armed robbers terrorize gold dealers in Western region

Residents of Wassa Amenfi, especially those involved in gold trading, are gripped by fear, following series of recent robbery attacks targeting gold dealership firms.

Two significant attacks were reported within a week, with the latest incident occurring on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

According to witnesses, a group of six heavily armed individuals, including a young male around 15 years old, executed the latest robbery.

These attacks, have not only alarmed the residents, but also put gold buyers and dealers on high alert.

The robbers specifically targeted gold shops and dealers, making off with large quantities of gold and an unknown amount of money during their latest heist.

In response, the community is urging authorities to take swift action to address the escalating situation and ensure their safety.

Following the recent incident, local police deployed personnel to search for the culprits, but no arrests have been made so far.

Despite the lack of progress, authorities have reassured residents of their commitment to maintaining security and safety in the area.

In light of these events, gold buyers and dealers are being advised to strengthen the security of their businesses and take additional precautions to protect themselves and their assets.

The rise in robbery attacks, has also sparked concerns about the potential impact on the local economy, as gold trading is a crucial source of income for many in the region.