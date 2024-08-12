YEA boss, Kofi Agyepong, marks two years in office

Kofi Baah Agyepong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), is marking his second year in office this month, following his appointment in August 2022, by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

YEA is a government agency established by law to create employment opportunities for the youth of Ghana.

His appointment came after the resignation of the former CEO, Justin Frimpong Kodua, who moved on to become the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The institution was almost non-existent beyond the Sanitation model of the scheme run by the waste management company, Zoomlion Limited, the community police scheme and three other models, however, two years into his tenure, Mr Agyepong, has made remarkable strides, transforming the YEA, into a vibrant entity that significantly contributes to the government’s growth agenda.

The YEA, established under the Youth Employment Act 2015 (Act 887), aims to empower young people between the ages of 15 to 35 years by providing skills training and internships to transition them from unemployment to employment.

Under Agyepong’s leadership, the agency has fully embraced this mission, implementing a range of impactful projects including building strategic alliances with sister institutions outside the country.

Agyepong’s tenure has seen numerous achievements that have earned him praise, particularly from the many beneficiaries who have found new opportunities to grow their businesses and achieve financial independence.

Below is a summary of his key accomplishments during his time as YEA CEO:

-Community Protection Assistants (CPAs): A total of 1,500 individuals were employed as Community Protection Assistants.

-Office Assistants (POAs): Another 1,500 individuals gained employment as Office Assistants.

-Community Health Workers: The program enrolled 6,000 Community Health Workers, with 900 of them receiving further support to gain admission into nursing training schools across the country.

-Apparel and Textiles Sector: This supported 90 large companies and 500 Medium and Small companies, and enabled 2,000 youth to benefit from this sector.

-CSIR-BRRI Partnership: YEA engaged 250 youth in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Building and Road Research Institute (CSIR-BRRI) partnership.

-Kayayei Skill Empowerment: Enrolled 5,000 beneficiaries, with 600 having already completed the program.

-Artisan Directory: 10,000 artisans have been trained, with another 10,000 set to be enrolled.

-Countries Ghana Limited Partnership and Aframilk Cocoa Partnership: These initiated partnerships aimed at further empowering the youth.

-NIC Partnership: Trained 6,000 youth through a partnership with the National Insurance Commission (NIC).

-Business and Employment Assistive Programme: Benefited 10,000 individuals so far, supporting 5,000 businesses, with an additional 10,000 recruits planned.

-NEIP Entrepreneurship Partnership: Partnered with the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) to benefit 10,000 youth.

-Youth in ICT: Trained 5,000 youth in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

-Job Center Bluespace: 2,000 individuals trained through this initiative.

-Ghana Library Authority Partnership: Trained 5,000 youth in collaboration with the Ghana Library Authority.

Kofi Baah Agyepong’s leadership, has undeniably transformed the Youth Employment Agency, making it a key driver in the fight against youth unemployment in Ghana.

His strategic initiatives and partnerships have not only provided immediate employment opportunities but also equipped the youth with sustainable skills to secure their futures.

As he marks two years as CEO, Kofi Baah Agyepong’s achievements, stand as a testament to his commitment to empowering Ghana’s youth and contributing to the nation’s socio-economic development.