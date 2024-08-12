Sammi Awuku advocates merger of NLA and Gaming Commission

The Director General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) is advocating for the merging of the NLA and Gaming Commission of Ghana according to the international best practices, insisting that the functions and operations of the two institutions, are not separately distinct.

Samuel Awuku, suggested this at a media encounter on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Abokobi, in the Ga East Municipality.

He expressed the hope that a new government, would merge both Gaming and Lottery, a suggestion, the NLA board chairman, Gary Nimako Marfo, who coincidentally had chaired the Gaming Commission board until March, this year, agreed with.

The NLA is a statutory agency in Ghana, and it operates under the Ministry of Finance. As a governmental organization, the NLA is responsible for organizing raffles for the nation, providing an opportunity to win prizes, thereby making life more enjoyable and better for everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances. It is both a regulator and an operator of lotteries in Ghana, towards raising revenue generation.

The board of the NLA oversees the activities of the organization, headed by the chairperson, one representative of the Ministry of Interior, one representative of the Ministry of Finance, another representative of the Attorney General’s Department, two Government appointees, and the Director General.

The Gaming Commission of Ghana, which is under the Ministry of Interior, is responsible for issuing licenses to all gaming operators and permits to companies and individuals who wish to run promotions with elements of the game of chance. To ensure full compliance with the gaming law and regulations, inspections are carried out continuously.

Mr Awuku, argued that in the past, the operations of the Gaming Commission, were part of the NLA, hence there’s a need to merge the two intuitions into an entity to address the constant confusion and open conflict between the two which have had to draw the Attorney General relying on judicial judgements to settle issues including licensing and the running of promotions.

He said the two Acts establishing both NLA and Gaming Commission are, “sometimes confusing”, and therefore there is “a need for a uniform position”.

“I think is about time that going forward, the government thinks of merging the two institutions because in the past, consumer promotions, Gaming Commission was chasing corporate Ghana, come for a license. The NLA was chasing the same corporate Ghana and the issue ended up at the Attorney General’s Department. The A-G has to resolve this looking at previous rulings and judgements to arrive a conclusion that consumer protection was an exclusive preserve of the National Lottery Authority. That notwithstanding Gaming Commission will this go after some of them”.

The NLA Director General, also announced that he would soon be stepping down.

Mr Awuku, who is the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Akuapem North constituency in the Eastern Region, did not specify an exact date for his resignation, he only indicated that it could be in the coming days, weeks, or months.

He reviewed the condition of the NLA when he took office three years ago, noting that he is now stepping down to focus on his political career.

The former National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) expressed confidence that the NLA is in a better state now than before. These include enhanced revenue, through renegotiation of existing agreements, and overseas operations in countries like Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Morocco and two others which racking in some revenue.

Mr Awuku, expressed hope that his successor would continue to move the authority forward bringing in more honours and recognition.

He showed appreciation for the commitment and dedication of the NLA staff and the management board, led by Gary Nimako Marfo, affirming that the NLA is in capable hands.

Awuku, also stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to combat illegal lottery operations in the country, which he identified as the biggest challenge to NLA’s revenue mobilization. However, measures including the use of a task force, have been put in place to combat the menace.

He called for support from politicians, opinion leaders, security agencies and the media to combat illegal lottery operations.

The NLA also used the occasion to announce a 5 per cent increment on its commissions bringing the figure to 25 per cent effective next week.