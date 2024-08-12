Ongoing security service recruitment is vote-buying ploy – NDC organizer

Hackman Kabore, the Eastern Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has condemned the recent recruitment announcements by the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Immigration Service, as a “vote-buying gimmick.”

Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Immigration Service, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, announced recruitment opportunities for individuals who expressed interest and applied to join these services in 2021.

However, Hackman Kabore, alleges that the purported recruitment drive is a strategic move by the ruling government to mislead the youth ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

“This is a vote-buying gimmick because they want the youth interested in being enlisted to have false hope,” Kabore asserted. “They have done the recruitments secretly already.”

Kabore questioned the timing of the recruitment, suggesting that the process is being revived to create an illusion of opportunity.

“Since 2021, many individuals have been undergoing training. With just five months left in the government’s term, why is there a renewed recruitment process for those who applied three years ago?” he asked.

He also stressed concerns about the age requirements for the recruitment, noting that many potential recruits who were 32 in 2021, would now exceed the maximum age limit of 35. “When you look at the age qualification, it means many who were 32 years and above in 2021 would not be qualified today since their age would have passed 35,” Kabore explained.

Criticizing the NPP government’s recruitment policy, Kabore, argued that the administration’s practice of announcing recruitment opportunities only once every four years contrasts sharply with the NDC’s previous policy of annual announcements.

“During NDC’s time, almost every year announcements were made for recruitments which gave fair opportunity to all youth. But under the NPP government, announcements are made once every four years, using the guise of recruiting in batches,” he added.

Hackman Kabore, assured the youth that, under the 24-hour economic policy of John Dramani Mahama, many youths will be recruited into the security services in a transparent and fair manner to enhance security, particularly at night.

Retired Commissioner of Police (COP), Bright Oduro, has said, that additional police personnel of about 25000 may be needed to beef up security should the 24-hour economy policy become a reality.

The former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) noted that the current police strength of about 42,000 personnel at a ratio of 1 to 800 citizens, did not meet the United Nations minimum ratio for effective policing which is 1 to 500 citizens.