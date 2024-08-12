NPP General Secretary frustrated at Akufo-Addo appointees

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed frustration at the extent to which some appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration, “have lost touch with their base” ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said, was the feedback he got from his tour of the Bono Region and engagement with key stakeholders of the NPP.

He threatened to mention names if pushed. Interestingly, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the NPP’s 2024 Presidential Candidate, as well as his running mate Mathew Opoku Prempeh, continue to command some impressive numbers on their regional tours across the country.

The NPP scribe, had announced being on an “extensive tour across the country by engaging Key stakeholders of the NPP in the Dormaa West, Dormaa Central and Dormaa East constituencies in the Bono region”.

He had met with the Regional Executives led by Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES), Parliamentary Candidates, Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Council of Elders and Patrons of the ruling party at the constituencies geared towards resolving differences amongst the stakeholders seeking to rekindle the NPP’s grassroots support for the 2024 general elections.

According to him, “While listening to their grievances and various concerns, I also implored the stakeholders to assume ownership of the campaign at the grassroots by reaching out to electorates in the towns, communities, villages, markets and places of worship to whip support for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates”.

However, a frustrated, Kodua Frimpong took to his Facebook wall on Saturday and wrote, “Feedback from my tour of the Bono region shows that some appointees have lost touch with their base. Don’t force me to start mentioning names; do the needful”.

The NPP General Secretary’s comment, elicited various reactions from his followers, including members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ayisha Alhassan, a strong NDC activist and a communicator reacted to the post saying “They haven’t lost touch, it’s the people who have lost touch with them. Aside from their ineptitude, Nana and Bawumia, have also failed woefully. You can’t blame the MPs and appointees alone. It’s a collective responsibility”.

Jerry Adjei, an NDC member wrote, "The horse has already bolted wai.

Mawudem Yawli Adzaklo reacted “Good, you’ve also noticed. We the footsoldiers have been saying this all the time, but nobody wants to listen to us. Our big men are only sorting out their family, friends and girlfriends. When we complain they shut us up. We have been saying “it is possible” on empty stomachs. Hmmm”

An NDC activist, Attah Wilson Komla Hotprayer, charged at the NPP General Secretary, saying “ For all this time, I thought you were a strategic politician. This party post shouldn’t have ended up here. This should have been an indoor discussion, but I understand you. If you are confused and fed up with yourself, this is how things can go. I am m sorry. It’s too late, and there’s nothing you can do other than to humbly lose this election and go to the opposition.

But one follower, an NPP supporter by the name Citizen Godstaff, wrote “You positioned very Disrespectful DCE’s on us no proper conduct monitoring no changes and when some of us report or petitioned their attitudes towards us to your office and superior officer’s nothing are done to them even not acknowledgement of our concerns petitions it’s too late it’s too late especially Abura Asebu Kwamankese District DCE I will make sure all my family and entire community will vote against you since you people has refuses to listen to us”

Junior Apoogo asked the NPP scribe to “Kindly Rush to Zebilla constituency and see something, the PC who double as CEO of EPA constantly ignore calls and messages from party executives for closed to 8 months and still expecting same people to campaign for him”.

Seidu Nuhu Martin, an NPP communicator, also demanded “Some radical decisions might favor in solidifying and unifying our base. We can’t afford to lose the 2024 General Elections!

NanaAddo Amamuo Tantan-sei replied Seidu Nuhu Matin, saying “Massa truth needs to be told the people have rather lost touch with this useless government. I work at the district assembly, for security reasons, I’ll not mention the name of the district but it’s somewhere in the Ashanti region. We went to some towns for revenue mobilization and monitoring, the way the town folks chased us away with stones and sticks erhhh, if we hadn’t run away, they would’ve beaten us to death or pulp. Hmmm, this is a place dominated by the NPP too ooo,, Charley the masses are upset with the way this NPP government is governing the country, I’m not sure we will even dare go to that town again.

Adongo Adams, wrote “When the dark days befalling on the ground people started running for a perch before it’s been late for them #JKF relax the behavior of Akufo Addo cannot coordinate your people on the ground remember. #changeiscoming

One Mohammed Abdulai also reacted to the post saying “Reading comments from under the post made by the NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong clearly shows that the grassroots have been neglected and many have been treated unfairly by especially those in authority. The Nandom NPP Constituency Executives and Regional Executives aided by the MP for Nandom Constituency, Hon Ambrose Dery did the “unthinkable” and National Executives “sat unconcerned”. Social media has afforded some of us the opportunity to voice out our concerns”.

As the reactions went on, an aide to the 2024 NPP flagbearer, Krobea Kwabena Asante, also wrote, “Whatever Justin Kodua Frimpong has written today isn’t new. The only difference is that he used his social media page to write it while others in the past used radio or TV to say same. Vincent Assiseh NDC National Press Secretary under Rawlings, Haruna Esseku NPP Chairman under Kufuor, Kwabena Adjei NDC Chairman under Mills, Kofi Portuphy NDC Chairman under Mahama have all raised similar issues before especially about how some appointees have lost touch with the rank and file or grassroots and needed to sit up”.

Feedback from my tour of the Bono region shows that some appointees have lost touch with their base. Don’t force me to start mentioning names; do the needful” Mr Kodua Frimpong wrote.

This is not the first time the NPP General Secretary, has expressed his revulsion at the performance of some government appointees.

Last year, he went hard at them, saying the actions of non-performing officials are capable of sabotaging the electoral gains of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Koduah, therefore, demanded their resignation and impressed upon the President to reshuffle the government.

Speaking at the party’s annual Thanksgiving Service, Mr Kodua Frimpong, emphasized the urgency of the reshuffle in the party’s pursuit of “breaking the eight.”

He urged the President not to let the party down and suggested that government appointees whose actions impact the party negatively should consider voluntary resignation.

“If you are a Minister, a CEO or an MMDCE and you have not been reshuffled and you think you are tired, resign, don’t sabotage the party.”

“It is time for some changes in the government so we get some new faces to continue. We believe that if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election,” he said.

“If you’re a CEO, deputy, MMDCE, and you assess and realise you’re tired, step down. Don’t sabotage the party. It is time for a reshuffle in governance. I will plead with the President – I know there have been talks – it is time for changes within the government,” he told the gathering on Friday, December 22, 2023.

He made these comments at the party’s Thanksgiving Service at its headquarters in Accra.

“It is time for some changes in the government for us to some new faces to continue. We believe if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election.”

The event was attended by top party functionaries including President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.