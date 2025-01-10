Major 1Politics

Abuakwa South NDC wants Fire Service recruitment at Kyebi  Training Centre halted

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, has called for an immediate cessation of the issuance of recruitment letters for training at the newly established Kyebi Fire Service Training Centre.

In a statement signed by the Constituency Communication Officer, Aikins Ofori, the NDC, alleged that the Ghana Fire Service, is issuing backdated letters, some as far back as November 2024, despite being distributed in January 2025.

The statement accused the previous government of orchestrating a scheme to undermine President John Dramani Mahama’s administration by creating unnecessary challenges through the Fire Service recruitment process.

“This deliberate attempt by the immediate past government and its allies within the Fire Service Institution to make the governance of H.E. John Dramani Mahama tedious is one that we won’t entertain,” the statement read.

The NDC, called on the Eastern Regional Fire Service Commander and the institution’s national leadership to immediately halt the practice.

The NDC, warned of potential action if the issuance of recruitment letters is not stopped within 24 hours.

“Notice is hereby served on the above subject matter.

We call on the Eastern Regional Fire Service Commander and his boss at the National level to tread cautiously and put a stop to this practice within the next 24 hours, else we shall besiege the training centre,” Ofori added.

