Mahama Team accuses Akufo-Addo gov’t of “bad faith”

The Transition Team of President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, has accused the Akufo-Addo government of “bad faith” and cautioned public officials against succumbing to pressure from outgoing political actors, to engage in last-minute recruitments, payments, transfers, and promotions.

This warning, follows an agreement reached during the second meeting of the Joint Transition Team on December 13, 2024, requiring such actions to be approved by the team, stated Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for the Mahama Transition Team.

However, the Mahama Transition Team, has accused the outgoing NPP government of continuing these activities in violation of the agreed protocols.

In a statement issued yesterday, Tuesday, December 17, 2024, the Transition Team, warned that any unauthorized recruitments, promotions, or financial transactions, some of which have reportedly been backdated, will be reversed upon the formal transfer of power.

The statement, further indicated that public officials responsible for these actions, would be held accountable.

The team, reiterated its commitment to ensuring a smooth and transparent transition process, urging all stakeholders to adhere strictly to established guidelines.

“The Transition Team of the President-elect, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, has noted that despite an agreement reached at the second meeting of the joint Transition Team held on Friday, 13th December 2024, that last-minute recruitments, payments and such other actions be cleared with the Joint Transition Team, the NPP government continues to undertake these activities without recourse to the agreement.

“The Transition Team of the President-elect wishes to state emphatically, that given the bad faith displayed by the government, all these payments, recruitments, transfers and promotions, some of which have been backdated, will be reversed and, where necessary, public officials responsible for them held to strict account when a formal transfer of power takes place.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all public officials are strongly cautioned to resist pressure from outgoing political actors to engage in these acts as they could attract severe consequences when the new government takes office,” stated Mr Kwakye Ofosu.

The government side of the Transition Team, had said that ongoing recruitment processes and payments, have received the relevant statutory approvals and have not been proven to be illegal.



This was after the President-elect, called on the Transition Team to ensure full transparency and accountability in its operations, as it prepares to take over power from the current administration.



This, follows allegations of last-minute government recruitments and the disbursement of GH₵240 million to a business partner of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



During a joint meeting on Wednesday, December 13, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Transition Team, raised concerns about the potential financial and operational impact of recent government actions on the incoming administration.



However, in a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, it was noted that the recruitment processes and payments are lawful.



“Regarding concerns about ongoing recruitment and payments, it was noted that the Government’s term expires at midnight on January 6, 2025. These recruitment processes and payments have received the relevant statutory approvals and have not been proven to be illegal.



It was decided that any specific allegation of illegality regarding any particular payment or recruitment should be brought to the attention of the Transition Team for a decision to be made.”



The statement further indicated that no decision has been taken to refer ongoing recruitment and payments to the Transition Team.



“Kindly disregard any statements purporting to indicate that the committee has taken a decision to the effect that all ongoing payments and recruitment should be referred to the Transition Team, as such statements do not reflect the records of the meeting.



“I would like to reiterate the Government’s commitment to a seamless transitional process as we prepare to pass the baton to the incoming government on January 7, 2025,” the statement added.