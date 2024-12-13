Last-Minute payments and recruitment under scrutiny: Agreement reached by joint transition team 

The Joint Transition Team of the President-Elect, John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo, convened for its second meeting today Friday, December 13, 2024, resulting in a significant agreement, regarding ongoing payments, recruitments, and related activities conducted by the outgoing administration.

According to a press release issued by the Spokesperson for the President-Elect, John Mahama’s Transition Team, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, it has been decided that all major payments and recruitment activities forthcoming from the current government must now be reviewed and approved by the Transition Team on a case-by-case basis.

The initiative, aims to clarify the processes surrounding these last-minute administrative decisions and to ensure that all actions taken are in line with the expectations of the incoming administration.

The Transition Team, has called upon all public officials to comply with these guidelines and to resist any external pressures that may arise during this sensitive period.

“This framework provides necessary transparency and accountability,” the release stated, emphasizing the Team’s commitment to fostering an orderly transition process.

The agreement seeks to establish an amicable approach to handling these pressing issues, which have often been contentious during political transitions.

As the deadline for the outgoing government approaches, the Transition Team is urging all involved parties to adhere strictly to the established protocols to ensure a smooth and uneventful transfer of power.