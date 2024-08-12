Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City partners with Manya Krobo Secondary School for tree planting initiative

In line with the Green Ghana Campaign, the Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City in collaboration with Manya Krobo Secondary School (Makrosec), on August 1, 2024, carried out a significant tree planting exercise on the school’s campus.

This initiative, held in partnership with students who are prospective members of the Interact Club of Makrosec, resulted in the successful planting of 100 tree seedlings.

Rotarian President Prince-Henry Goh, expressed his appreciation to the prospective Interactors for their active participation and commitment to environmental conservation.

In his address, he emphasized the importance of nurturing the trees and encouraging the students to take ownership of their efforts and ensure the seedlings grow to maturity. “Your dedication to protecting and replenishing our environment is commendable,” he stated.

“These trees will not only enhance the beauty of your campus but will also contribute significantly to the health of our planet.”

Tree planting is a critical activity for environmental sustainability, as it helps combat climate change, supports biodiversity, and improves air quality.

For the young prospective Interactors, this exercise was not only educational but also an opportunity to develop a sense of responsibility and connection to their environment. Engaging in such hands-on projects fosters environmental stewardship and empowers youth to take proactive roles in sustainability efforts.

Rotary International, a global humanitarian organization, places great emphasis on environmental protection and sustainability.

The Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City is particularly committed to these values, actively participating in projects that promote ecological balance and community well-being.

This tree planting initiative aligns with Rotary’s broader mission to support sustainable practices and create lasting positive impacts in local communities.

The success of this project would not have been possible without the support and cooperation of several key stakeholders.

The Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City extends its heartfelt appreciation to the management of Manya Krobo Secondary School, the staff of the district Forestry Commission in Lower Manya, and the dedicated members of the Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City.

Their collective efforts ensured the project’s success and set a precedent for future collaborative environmental initiatives.

As the newly planted trees take root and grow, they will stand as a testament to the power of community action and the enduring impact of Rotary’s commitment to a sustainable future.