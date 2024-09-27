Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City leads life-saving health screening in Tortibo

The Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City, was chartered two years ago and is part of Rotary International District 9104 in Ghana.

As part of the 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide, Rotary clubs bring together people across generations who wish to create a lasting change in the world, in their communities and in themselves.

In a powerful demonstration of service and compassion, the Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City, supported by 20 Rotary clubs, 6 Rotaract clubs, OMSU 2004 Year group and Build Oyster Venture, recently organized a large-scale health screening in Tortibo.

Together with corporate partners like Ghana Health Service (Asuogyaman District Health Directorate), National Blood Service, Mother of God Hospital, Narh-Bita Hospital, Volta River Authority Health Services (Akosombo Hospital), East Cantonments Pharmacy Ltd,Tobinco Pharmaceutical Ltd, and 3FM (Media General), the project aimed to provide crucial healthcare to the under-served community, reaching hundreds of residents.

The health screening, which covered a wide range of services, saw 482 individuals benefit from general health checks, including dental, eye, and ENT services. Among those screened, 48 people underwent mental health evaluations, with referrals made for specialized care.

The initiative also provided HIV testing to 37 individuals, all of whom tested negative, and immunized 6 children. In a proactive effort to prevent malaria, 725 treated bed nets were distributed to households, while 4,032 condoms were shared for HIV prevention.

Additionally, 154 residents were registered free for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), enhancing access to future healthcare.

A particularly impactful moment occurred when a young deaf woman, was diagnosed by midwives with uterine prolapse, a condition in which the uterus slips out of its normal position due to weakened muscles and tissues.

Despite having no children, she suffered from this condition, which required immediate attention.

The Rotary Clubs, led by the Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City, in collaboration with the district health directorate, promptly facilitated her visit to a gynaecologist for further evaluation and specialized care, ensuring she received the medical support she needed.

Volunteers, including over 70 Rotarians and Rotaractors, played a critical role in delivering services throughout the day. A total of 27 Rotarians and Rotaractors also donated blood, bolstering the National Blood Service’s supply and potentially saving many lives.

Rotarian President Prince-Henry Goh, who led the organizing team in an interview at the end of the exercise, underscored the need to extend health services to the deprived community, which lacks a befitting health centre.

“Today, we came in basically to offer the people of Tortibo and its adjoining community basic health screening,” said Rotarian Goh in an interview.

Rotarian President Prince-Henry tasked the beneficiaries to prioritize their health despite their challenging economic circumstances, adding that health was paramount to enable them to provide for their families.

Following the successful health screening, a Presidential Fundraiser Dinner was held at the Royal Senchi Hotel, aimed at raising funds to renovate and equip the Tortibo CHPS Compound, which is in a deplorable state.

The dinner was well attended, with notable contributions from sponsors like The Royal Senchi Hotel, Volta Hotel, Afrikiko River Front Resort, Dodi World, Delse Shop, World Shoe, Ara’s Collection, Abele Creamy Ice Cream, ShakesBay Bar, DJ Faculty, J&E Locals, Vicca Juice Plus, Alisa J’s Place, and several other local businesses.

The funds raised will go towards enhancing the facility’s ability to provide primary healthcare services to the community, ensuring continued care for the people of Tortibo and surrounding areas. The appeal for funds as well as basic medical equipment and tools is still ongoing.

This project not only showcased the power of community partnerships but also highlighted the life-saving impact of Rotary’s service. Rotary’s theme for the year, “The Magic of Rotary,” came alive in Tortibo, as essential healthcare was delivered to those who needed it most.

Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City expresses heartfelt appreciation to all sponsors, volunteers, and partners for their invaluable support in making this initiative a success. Together, we continue to change lives, one project at a time.

Rotary International focuses on 7 major areas namely Disease Prevention and Treatment, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Maternal and Child Health, Basic Education and Literacy, Economic and community development and preserving the Environment in addition to its flagship project of eradication of Polio. It also recently added mental health awareness and education as a special area of interest.

The President of the club, Rotarian Prince-Henry Goh, threw an open invitation for all interested organisations and persons to join the Rotary Family and build a lasting partnership in doing good in our world.