NPP labels democracy hub protesters hooligans, demand their prosecution

By Prince Ahenkorah

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has labeled the Democracy Hub Protesters, as hooligans and law breakers, demanding their prosecution, as they explained the protesters acts as perpetuated by some miscreants and hooligans masquerading as demonstrators under the name Democracy Hub.

In a press statement signed by the NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha, dated September 26, 2024, the party stated that the demonstrators, under the name Democracy Hub, who have been arrested recently by the Ghana Police Service, engaged in various acts of Vandalism, destruction of property, unlawful assembly, and assault on public officers during their “Stop Galamsey Protest”.

“We firmly believe that individuals who take the law into their own hands and commit such criminal act under the guise of a demonstration must be held accountable and face the full rigours of the law in our courts. Law and Order are the fundamental to the peace and security of our nation, and those who violate these principles should not be exempt from Justice”. The release stated.

The release further highlighted that, “In this regard, we call upon all Law-abiding and peace-loving citizens to support the police in their efforts to prosecute those involved in these criminal activities. It is crucial that we collectively uphold the rule of law and condemn such unruly behavior, as it threatens the very foundation of our democracy”.

The NPP youth wing led by Mustapha Salam, further stated that “while we (NPP) recognize and support the rights of all citizens to engage in peaceful and lawful demonstrations as enshrined in our constitution, however, it is important to emphasize that acts of vandalism, destruction of property, and other unlawful actions must be unequivocally condemned without fear of political, religious, or ethnic repercussions for speaking out against such acts”.

“The Youth wing of the NPP wishes to emphasize that the non-prosecution of these miscreants who caused ample public discomfort will serve as a motivation for more serious acts to come in the future, as it will develop a culture of impunity. We (NPP) therefore, throw our full weight behind the police and also urge all well-meaning Ghanaians to also do so”.

The party again asserted that “the millions of enraged Ghanaians who watched with horror the destruction of property and attack on the public are waiting for justice from the police. It is important that we establish no one or group is above the law and that crime is punishable. If this is not done, then it will pave way for violent clashes in the future as others will also group to protect their property and other interests”.

The Youth wing of the New Patriotic Party, stated that they are keenly watching as things pan out.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a total number of 50 demonstrators, have been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, assault on a public officer, and one additional charge.

Also, the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has strongly denounced the arrest of over 50 Democracy Hub protesters, labelling it, as an unlawful tactic employed by the Ghana Police.

The protesters, demonstrating against illegal mining (galamsey) were accused of blocking roads and obstructing traffic.

CDD-Ghana slammed the Ghana Police Service for using excessive force and brutality, refusing to release the complete list of arrested individuals, and denying access to legal counsel.

The organization condemned the unlawful transfer of detainees from police cells to prison without court approval and prolonged detention beyond 48 hours without being brought before a competent court.

These actions, according to CDD-Ghana, violate the detainees’ fundamental human rights and undermine the rule of law in Ghana’s constitutional democracy, eroding public trust in the legal system and public institutions.

The organisation reminded the government of Ghana’s commitment to the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and Article 21(1)(d) of the 1992 Constitution, guaranteeing the right to peaceful assembly.

CDD-Ghana urged the government and relevant authorities to uphold the constitutional rights of all Ghanaians, including the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and protection from unlawful detention.

Also, Amnesty International Ghana, is demanding a full-scale independent investigation into the alleged police manhandling of protesters arrested during the Democracy Hub demonstration against galamsey.