GES opens applications for teacher promotions to senior ranks

2 Min Read
Ghana Education Service (GES)/Teacher Promotion

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the opening of applications for the promotion of qualified teachers and officers to the ranks of Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II, and Principal Superintendent.

According to a circular signed by Prof. Smile Dzisi, Acting Deputy Director-General (MS), the promotion exercise is open to teachers who were promoted to their current ranks on or before 2020 and have been continuously at post since then, excluding approved leave periods.

The application window runs from Monday, 18 August to Friday, 5 September 2025.

GES further clarified that officers holding Master’s or PhD degrees may also apply, provided their qualifications were obtained from an approved GES course of study and not before their previous promotion.

For those using advanced degrees for promotions to ADI, ADII, and Deputy Director, certificates should have been obtained in or before 2022.

Applicants are required to complete the application form online via https://bit.ly/gespromotions2025 or by scanning the QR code provided in the circular. Supporting documents to be uploaded include passport-size photographs (jpeg, jpg, or png format), last promotion or appointment/upgrading letters, and the highest academic certificate used for the application.

GES emphasised that all documents, except passport photographs, must be uploaded in PDF format and be clear and legible.

Read the attached statement in full below:

GES opens applications for teacher promotions to senior ranks
