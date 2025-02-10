Kofi Bentil  demands concrete steps against galamsey

…..Martin Ayisi remains in office

Legal and policy analyst, Kofi Bentil has cautioned President John Mahama, against underestimating the fight against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), stressing the need for more concrete action beyond mere rhetoric.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Bentil, reiterated that past efforts to curb galamsey, have fallen short, because the issue is far more complex than a mere law enforcement problem.

“Gold is a spirit, and from time immemorial, it makes men mad. If you know the stories of the Wild West, people killed and died for gold. So when you see people risking their lives to go after this, and we think that we can just treat it as a simple law enforcement issue, that’s where the problem is,” he said on February 8, 2025.

His comments come in response to President Mahama’s renewed public commitment to eradicating illegal mining, a promise the President reiterated earlier this week.

Kofi Bentil, pointed out that people are willing to kill and die for gold, making the fight against galamsey more dangerous and complex than acknowledged.

He expressed concerns over the hazardous conditions miners expose themselves to, citing reports of workers handling toxic mercury with their bare hands, unaware of the devastating health consequences.

“People are doing things in pursuit of this gold that will affect them, their children, and their grandchildren. People don’t appreciate the kind of dangers they themselves are involved in. We should take this thing more seriously than we have done so far and deal with it,” he urged.

Mr Bentil, also criticized Ghana’s lack of attention to land restoration efforts, arguing that stopping illegal mining, should not be the only focus. Instead, he called for a long-term national plan to restore polluted lands and water bodies affected by illegal mining.

“We have not taken recovery seriously enough. We are treating stopping galamsey as the main thing to do. Maybe we will not stop galamsey in the next 10 years, but we should have a national plan for the recovery of these lands,” he stated.

The analyst called for a holistic strategy involving tougher enforcement, environmental rehabilitation, and economic alternatives for those dependent on illegal mining.

While, Bentil expressed his best wishes to the President, he insisted that the new administration, must take a more aggressive and comprehensive approach to ending galamsey, if it hopes to succeed where past governments have failed.

Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, who was on the same, expressed disappointment in the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, over his approach to dealing with the illegal mining menace.

His disappointment, follows Dr Amoakohene’s stern two-week ultimatum to illegal miners operating in forest reserves and waterways, warning them to vacate or face the full force of the law.

The Regional Minister, reaffirmed his commitment to protecting natural resources and supporting President John Mahama’s vision of promoting responsible mining.

“Anyone in the forest reserve mining should vacate those places. We are giving them up to two weeks. If you are mining within the forest reserves and you don’t want to be on the bad side of the law, you have two weeks to leave the place,” Dr Amoakohene declared.

Reacting to the ultimatum, Mr Fuseini, argued that illegal miners should not be given time to fold up.

He explained that giving illegal miners time to vacate the sites, only exposes weakness in enforcement efforts.

“We don’t give criminals time to prepare. If someone defecates in your backyard and you catch them, you don’t give them time to clean it up—you order them to do it immediately,” he stressed.

He warned that such delays allow offenders to exploit loopholes in the system, making the fight against galamsey less effective.

Mr Fuseini, instead praised Professor Brown Klutse, the EPA Boss, for her bold and decisive action in directly ordering illegal miners to leave forest reserves without hesitation.

“That is why I commend Prof. Brown Klutse, the EPA Boss, when she went around ordering people to leave the forest reserves,” he noted.

He maintained that galamsey is an existential threat and must be tackled with full force, without offering illegal miners any grace period.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has announced that his ministry will provide monthly updates on progress in the fight against illegal mining, known as galamsey.

As part of efforts to curb the practice, he stated that he would use the media to inform the public about the steps being taken and the outcomes achieved.

“I intend to engage with the media on a monthly basis to update you on our progress. You will be an integral part of this process,” he told journalists following his first meeting with staff at the ministry.

He further emphasised the media’s role in supporting the initiative, urging them to highlight those doing the right thing while also exposing individuals responsible for damaging water bodies and forests.

The minister, also revealed plans to engage traditional leaders in the fight against galamsey, acknowledging their significant role in addressing the issue.

“We must ensure that illegal mining is eliminated and create a pathway for those wishing to mine legally and sustainably while also protecting our water bodies,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has already started its efforts to combat illegal mining activities.

President John Mahama is facing internal revolt in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following reports that Martin Ayisi, will be maintained as Minerals Commission Boss.

The Minerals Commission CEO, who was appointed by President Akufo-Addo, actively campaigned on TV and radio for the NPP to be retained in the 2024 election.

However, insiders also allege that Mr Ayisi, gave some undisclosed support to the John Mahama campaign.

This alleged support is said to be the reason he is being kept as the Minerals Commission boss.

Under the watch of Mr Ayisi, illegal mining has intensified, with illegal miners expanding their operations across officially designated mining sites.

In the final days of the previous administration, Mr Ayisi reportedly approved over 100 new mining licenses, a move that some experts argue was hasty and reckless.

His tenure has also been linked to at least four major lawsuits inherited by the current government, with a potential liability of US$1.5 billion in judgment debts. A report cited said the economic repercussions could be severe if these cases do not go in the government’s favour.

Notwithstanding Martin Ayisi’s status, President John Mahama, has appointed Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah (Ellembele KK) as the new Deputy Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission of Ghana.