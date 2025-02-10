Sammi Awuku denies grabbing State-Owned Nungua Livestock lands

….As Agric Minister, Eric Opoku swings into action

Samuel Awuku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapim North, has categorically denied being one of the beneficiaries of a massive tract of land belonging to the Nungua Livestock Breeding Station along the Tema Motorway in the Tema West Municipality.

The land, has been taken over by private developers, particularly politicians who demolished state properties, including agric workers’ bungalows.

A long list of New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and apparatchiks, have been mentioned as beneficiaries of the state land, also known as the Animal Husbandry Lands at Borteyman near Ashaiman, which falls under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The issue came to light, when the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, visited the lands recently as part of a familiarisation tour of institutions under his ministry moments after assuming office and witnessed the private developers demolish workers’ bungalows.

However, Mr Awuku, the immediate past Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), who was also mentioned in the list, denied purchasing any plot of land in that area. In a text message, he stated that those associating him with the matter, were mistaking him for someone else.

According to him, land disputes in Accra, including those involving land guards, are a major deterrent for him.

“I deny categorically that I have no land there and haven’t purchased any government land. And that is for the records and, as a matter of fact. So you can quote me,” he said in a text message to The Herald on Saturday.

Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, have lamented the alleged takeover of government lands by NPP officials.

According to them, private developers have sent bulldozers to clear portions of the land, which has led to the displacement of agricultural workers and the demolition of structures.

A group, Concerned Citizens of Borteyman, Tema West Constituency, has called on President John Mahama and Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) to investigate and address the previous NPP government’s alleged illegal acquisition of Borteyman lands in a petition dated January 21, 2025.

“We, the undersigned, humbly petition Your Excellency to investigate and address the issue of the stolen Borteyman lands, allegedly perpetrated by the erstwhile NPP government,” the petition stated.

The controversy surrounding the Borteyman lands, has led to allegations of illegal acquisition and disposal by the previous administration, displacing indigenous communities and disrupting their livelihoods.

The land in question is government-owned and was previously occupied by government bungalows, which have since been demolished. Additionally, agricultural workers, have been relocated, and their structures have been destroyed.

The petitioners, have urged the government to: Investigate allegations of illegal land acquisition and disposal, Retrieve the lands from illegal occupants and restore them to their rightful owners, Provide adequate compensation to affected communities and implement measures to prevent future land grabs and forced displacements.

The petition argues that the alleged land grab, violates constitutional rights to property and legal protection, as well as the human rights of displaced communities, including their rights to adequate housing and employment.

During his visit to the facility, Minister Eric Opoku, pledged to resist the appropriation of government lands by private developers.

He emphasized the need for the government to scrutinize the processes through which these lands were acquired.

Mr Opoku, further stated that he would petition the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) preparatory committee to compile a report on the issue for President Mahama’s consideration, so that the land would be safeguarded in the nation’s interest.

He also noted that, although there were ongoing plans to relocate the facility to Amrahia in the Adentan Municipality, those processes had not been finalized, making it improper for encroachers to force workers off the land.

Recounting the ordeal, the Manager of the Nungua Livestock Breeding Station, Dr Dennis Owusu Adjei, revealed that staff members, must plead with private developers daily just to access their offices. He also disclosed that the developers had demolished workers’ bungalows.

“Our bungalows were demolished a few years ago, and now we are being instructed to vacate our offices because they want to demolish and redevelop the land,” Dr Adjei stated.

The situation, he added, is equally dire at the animal production centre, which breeds pigs, grasscutters, and poultry, as developers have indicated plans to demolish the facility soon.

The Deputy Manager of the facility, Mrs. Bridget Wiredu, called on the minister to take urgent action to address the issue and prevent further damage to their facilities.

She also urged the ministry to address long-standing concerns regarding the promotion of some staff members, who have worked at the facility for over 16 years without advancement.