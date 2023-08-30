YEA begins garment and textiles fund disbursement today

The management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) beginning today, Wednesday, 30 August 2023, will start disbursing funds to all companies and beneficiary applicants for the newly launched “Youth in Garment and Textile Module”.

Payments will continue till the middle of September 2023. Placement of trainees will also be within the same period.

All shortlisted beneficiary applicants across the country, are requested by this notice to prepare for their funds within the stipulated period.

For accountability and verification purposes, all beneficiary companies are also required to have active bank accounts as a condition for the disbursement of the funds as monies will not be paid in cash or through mobile money.

Accordingly, the YEA will only make payment in the company’s name submitted to the Agency with an account in a duly recognised commercial bank. Beneficiaries are also not required to pay any money or commission of any form to anyone or staff of YEA.

In all, 2000 trainees, 500 small scale dressmaking companies and 40 industrial garment and textile companies have been shortlisted to receive support.

The Youth in Garment and Textile Module was launched on 14 August 2023 in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, to create sustainable employment opportunities.

The module aims at bridging the skill gaps as well as creating sustainable employment opportunities for young people interested in tailoring or dressmaking and ultimately contributes towards growth and development.

The module has been designed carefully to afford beneficiaries the opportunity to receive in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making and alterations.