Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign manager fires at “Chairman Wontumi” calls him “Joker”  

The National Campaign Coordinator for Kennedy Agyapong’s flagbearership bid, Kwame Owusu, has taken issue with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, alias “Chairman Wontumi”, over allegations of fabrication and misinformation, calling him “a joker” who can’t make sense of an ordinary English language.

The man who was in February 2019, removed from the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) for purchasing over 27 air conditioners for his official bungalow, awarding a catering contract to his private hotel for staff of the state institution among other procurement breaches, despite the glaring video evidence of his candidate’s threats on the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, is seeking to dissuade the public from believing it was threat.

Mr Owusu’s attacks came ahead of Kennedy Agyapong, appearing at the party headquarters to face the disciplinary committee of the party yesterday, August 29, 2023.

He was summoned over the threats and accusations he directed towards President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia during the Special Delegates Conference on Saturday, which was captured in a video.



Wontumi, had asserted that Owusu was responsible for informing Kennedy Agyapong about the issues that led to his outburst against the President and Vice President.





However, Owusu speaking in an interview on Neat FM on August 28, 2023, responded to Wontumi’s accusations, dismissing the claims as false and highlighting that the circumstances were misinterpreted.





“If he heard I was on the phone talking, that couldn’t have been that I reported the issue. Maybe he didn’t understand the English; he misinterpreted what I was saying in the discussion.



“I was talking to my agent in the North East region not to sign the sheet because of some things going on. The election was supposed to be held outside, but they did it inside. So Wontumi jokes for nothing… The regional chairman is a joker,” Owusu expressed.



He went on to explain that the interaction he had with his agent was unrelated to informing Kennedy Agyapong about the incident.



He emphasized that the timing of the call contradicts Wontumi’s claims.



“…So, I’m saying he either misheard what I was saying or didn’t understand what I was saying in English…and he comes up to me and says I was the one that phoned Kennedy to inform him and

I want him to know that he is a liar.



“He arrives at 12:00 p.m., Paul Adom-Otchere is the witness, and the incident occurred at 10:10 a.m…So, how could I have been the one to tell Kennedy considering Wontumi met me around 12 there?”

In a widely circulated video, the Assin North MP was captured threatening the president and the vice president over alleged attacks on his agents.



He was heard saying, “President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”



Kennedy Agyapong arrived at the party headquarters in a convoy of vehicles and was greeted by some of his supporters.



He was then ushered into the committee room, where he is expected to face questioning from the panel.



Aside from Kennedy Agyapong, the committee is also expected to meet the Hopeson Adorye and Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, and Musa Sulemana for going against the laid down for the elections and misconduct.