Grand opening of 11th Edition Of Ghana Garden and Flower Show

The grand opening of the 11th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) comes on at 4:00 pm on Wednesday August 30, 2023 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park.

Mr Jonas Claes, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of the Political Section of the Delegation of the European Union in Ghana is the Special Guest of Honour and will perform the opening, with Roselyn Fosuah Adjei, Director for Climate Change, Forestry Commission, as Keynote Speaker.

This 11th edition of the show will once again bring together exhibitors in the floriculture and horticulture industry, along with cherished patrons, from Wednesday, August 30th to September 3rd, 2023 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra. While promoting environmental sustainability, employment generation and national development, the Show remains a fun – filled joyful celebration, providing knowledge-sharing, networking and business opportunities to participants.

This year’s theme, “Green Fusion: Collaborating for Climate Action”, focuses on the crucial role of all stakeholders in taking urgent action against climate change, highlighting the importance of collaboration. Individuals, communities, public and private sector organisations, are being called on to act together in promoting agriculture, floriculture, and horticulture as critical for combating climate change.

In addition to the daily exhibition from 9 am to 8 pm, which will feature a wide array of floriculture and horticulture- related products there will also be a variety of educative and fun activities for people of all ages. These activities include the “Green to Riches” Youth Conference, Gardening Masterclasses for Adults, “Little Green Fingers” (Gardening Workshops for Children), the Israeli Green Innovation Competition Awards Karaoke Night, Music Night (Open Mic and Concert with the BandFRA), and Family Fun Day which comes with a Drama Night (Thank God for Idiots, a Latif Abubakar play).

The Show is an initiative of Strategic Communication Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa), Ghana’s premier total communications company, and is the flagship event of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM). There is also now a December “Beyond the Return” edition of the Show.

The Marketing Communication Manager for Stratcomm Africa, Sharon Anim says, “Climate change presents a huge global issue that the world is united in addressing. Everyone has a role to play in taking action against climate change. Floriculture and horticulture address climate change whilst being, at the same time, a source of health, wealth, beauty and more.

Communication is critical for bringing valuable knowledge to the attention of all for the needed action. This is what Stratcomm Africa is committed to and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and the Show attest to that.”

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show has grown significantly since it was initiated. The first edition of the show featured 14 exhibitors and 1,400 visitors and by 2022, the show had attracted about 200 exhibitors and 28,000 visitors.

This growth is testament to Stratcomm Africa’s ability to leverage the power of communication to create awareness, facilitate behaviour change and foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards conserving the environment.

The Show provides a platform for businesses in the floriculture, horticulture, and agriculture industries to showcase their products and services, network with potential customers and partners, and build capacity for growth.

Partnerships continue to be established with individuals and organisations such as the Israeli Embassy, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KOKMA), Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) and La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LADMA).

This Stratcomm Africa initiative has not only been made possible through the participation of exhibitors, but also the generous support and contributions of our Partners and sponsors who share our strong commitment to sustainability. This year’s Show is sponsored by the World Food Programme (WFP), Stanbic Bank, Republic Bank, In Green Irrigation Solutions, Arla Foods producers of Dano Milk, Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), UMB, Hollard Insurance, Poly Tank, Euracare Hospital, Gokals Opticals, Voltic Mineral Water, and Molders Group.

Media partners contributing to the success of the Show are Business 24, Lifestyle TV, Business Finder, Asaase Radio, Ameyaw Debrah, Citi FM, Ghana News Agency, The Herald, Radio GIJ, Ghana Web, GH News, Joy FM, Daily Dispatch, Graphic Communication, TV3, Joy News, JB Klutse Foundation, B&FT, Modern Ghana, Citi TV, Sunny FM, Tech Nova and The Insight.