Mahama’s transformative agenda to tackle unprecedented brain drain – Opong-Fosu

A former Minister of State in the previous Mahama administration, has highlighted that the current scarcity of job opportunities in Ghana, has led to an unprecedented brain drain.

Akwasi Opong-Fosu stated that the transformative agenda of former President John Dramani Mahama, which includes the proposed 24-hour Economy initiative, was a game-changer aimed at job creation and increasing productivity.

These comments were made during a visit by the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) Wing of the University of Ghana to his office in Accra. The meeting served as a platform for the executives to express gratitude for the former Minister’s continuous support of TEIN activities and to discuss their aspirations. The importance of involving young voices in policy discussions and decision-making processes was also emphasized.

The discussion covered various topics, including the challenges faced by students in accessing quality education, the need for youth empowerment programs, and the government’s role in fostering job creation and sustainable development.

Opong-Fosu assured that students, as major stakeholders and important resources, would not be excluded from the town hall meetings that President Mahama was currently undertaking.

Opong-Fosu pledged his support to provide guidance to the TEIN UG executives and encouraged them to remain focused, resilient, and dedicated to their chosen paths. He commended the students for their dedication to public service and urged them to continue pursuing their dreams, highlighting the importance of young voices in shaping policies and driving change.

Drawing from his experiences as a student leader and in public service, the former Minister of State shared insights and provided valuable advice on how the TEIN executives could make a meaningful difference in their chosen fields. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and young leaders, recognizing the potential for transformative change when diverse voices come together.

The President of TEIN UG, Paul Amoldago, expressed gratitude on behalf of the executives for the opportunity to engage in a discussion that will shape their future endeavours.

He presented their aspirations, focusing on key areas such as education, youth empowerment, job creation, and sustainable development.

Amoldago emphasized that the meeting provided a deeper understanding of the complexities of governance and policymaking.

The TEIN executives expressed their commitment to working towards their goals, leveraging the knowledge gained from the discussion to make a tangible impact in their communities. They planned to implement actionable steps discussed during the meeting, including organizing community initiatives, advocating for policy changes, and fostering partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

The meeting concluded with a sense of optimism and determination. The TEIN UG executives left the meeting inspired and motivated, armed with new perspectives and ideas to drive their aspirations forward. As a token of appreciation, TEIN UG presented a plaque to Mr Opong-Fosu for supporting their programmes, such as handing over ceremonies, orientations, and TEIN regional communicators conferences.