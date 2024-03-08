Mahama expresses confidence in Prof. Opoku-Agyemang becoming the first female Vice President of Ghana

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has expressed his confidence in the prospect of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang becoming the first female Vice President of Ghana.

The former President said this during his “Building Ghana We Want” tour regarding his recently announced running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who urged Ghanaians to support her, portraying her as a seasoned leader with the necessary experience to steer the country towards progress.

Mr Mahama stressed his confidence in Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s ability to represent and advocate for teachers and the education sector if elected into office.

He drew a metaphorical comparison, encouraging voters to choose a skilled former driver (implying himself) rather than opting for a careless driver’s mate (a subtle reference to his political opponent).

In light of International Women’s Day, Mr Mahama, highlighted the significance of presenting a female running mate for the second time in Ghana’s history.

He acknowledged that their previous attempt in 2020 was not successful, but expressed confidence in the current effort, stating that they will be successful this time.

He further projected that if elected, Ghana would swear in its first-ever female Vice President on January 7, 2025, showcasing his confidence in his chosen running mate and highlighting the NDC’s commitment to improving the education sector and the teaching profession.

Mr Mahama also took the opportunity to criticize the current administration of President Akufo-Addo, referring to it as “incompetent, inept, and clueless.” He likened President Akufo-Addo to a driver who has been unable to drive properly throughout his time in office.

He pointed out that if the driver has not been able to handle the car of Ghana well over the past seven years, there would be no reason to hand over the responsibility to his mate.

Mahama’s endorsement highlights a push for gender diversity and inclusivity in Ghanaian politics while underlining the importance of selecting capable and qualified individuals for leadership roles.