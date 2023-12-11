Rent agency kick-starts 24-hr online service tapped from JM’s economic policy

By Patrick Biddah

A rental company, Joberg Ghana Limited, seem to have taken a cue from the running debate of the24- hour economy policy proposal by former President John Dramani Mahama, with the opening of a business which renders an all-day and all-night service.

Known as Joberg Ghana Limited, this online rental agency is delivering accommodation services to prospective clients, particularly those in the diaspora who are in need of residential property and places to stay when they are in Ghana.

The immediate goal of this company whose website is HEDZOLEH.COM is to meet the accommodation and comfort needs of any visitor who wish to visit Ghana for any festive occasion such as Christmas and Easter .

Speaking at the grand unveiling of the website, HEDZOLEH. COM, the Managing Director of Joberg Ghana Limited, Joseph Marteye, emphasized that the security and comfort of its clients remain their topmost priority when it comes to service delivery.

With rooms ranging from one to four bedrooms, Mr Marteye, made a mouth-dropping revelation when he said some of their facilities have swimming pools , gyms, shuttles and restaurants which meets the expectations of every client.

He said their coming on board the built environment is most importantly to fill the gap created as a result of the unavailability of apartments for short stays of clients in Ghana and those from overseas.

The houses, he revealed are dotted in first class residential areas in Accra such as Tse Addo, East Legon, Osu, Cantoments , Labone and Airport with plans in place to extend to other parts of the country.

For the fact that their apartment were built with key industry players such as KeyGold, Clifton and Devtraco Plus, he gave the assurance that there is no question about the quality and safety of their facilities and the luxury it comes with.