Mahama courts Olam in Singapore talks on food security and jobs

President John Dramani Mahama, accompanied by members of his Cabinet, last week met with Sunny Verghese, Group Co-Founder and CEO of Olam, alongside senior executives of Olam Agri and Olam Food Ingredients (ofi), during his official visit to Singapore.

The meeting, held at Olam’s headquarters, centred on Ghana’s food security and economic growth, with Olam executives reaffirming their commitment to deepen collaboration with the government.

Olam Agri, which has operated in Ghana since 1994, has grown from a trading outfit into a fully integrated food processing company. Its businesses span sourcing, milling, packaging, and distribution, supplying flour and rice across Ghana and West Africa.

The company’s flour milling plant is among the country’s most advanced, serving bakeries, SMEs, and households. Olam is also setting up Ghana’s first pasta production facility, expected to meet domestic demand when completed.

In rice, Olam’s Mama Gold Jasmine has become a household brand, supported by partnerships with over 4,000 local farmers and processing centres in key growing regions. With 95% of its workforce made up of Ghanaians, Olam was recognised in 2024 by the Top Employer Institute for the fourth consecutive year.

Executives at the Singapore meeting included Neelamani Muthukumar (Group COO), Saurabh Mehra (Global Head of Processing & Value-Added), Baibhav Biswas (Ghana Country Head), and Raghav Mandhana (Ghana Head of Finance).

For Mahama, the talks underscore his administration’s strategy of anchoring economic growth on food security, job creation, and stronger partnerships with global agribusiness leaders.