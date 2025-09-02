Sophia Akuffo slams Torkornoo’s removal as unfair and dangerous for Judiciary

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has broken her silence on the removal of her successor, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, condemning the process as unfair and a threat to judicial independence.

In an interview on TV3, the former head of the judiciary said Justice Torkornoo “did not get a fair trial,” stressing that although the process was not technically a trial, it was conducted “as though it were a treason trial.”

Akuffo questioned both the severity and credibility of the allegations that led to the dismissal, arguing that they fell short of justifying the removal of the head of Ghana’s judiciary.

“The allegations lack the gravity that will lead to a grave outcome such as the removal of the head of an institution of justice,” she stated.

She warned that the precedent set by Torkornoo’s ouster could destabilise the very institution charged with safeguarding Ghana’s democracy.

“I pray to God that no Chief Justice, no judge, should go through this rigmarole again,” Akuffo lamented, adding that the damage to judicial morale could be lasting.

The intervention by the former Chief Justice comes as the legal and political community continues to reel from the unprecedented removal, with concerns mounting about executive overreach and the erosion of judicial independence.