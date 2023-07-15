Jealousy over Bawumia will collapse NPP – Former Executive warns

Former Bono Regional Executive of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah is warning that attempts by some persons who out of jealousy are scheming against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia risk harming the fortunes of the party.

He slammed members who claim it is not the turn of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to lead the party as flagbearer in the 2024 general election saying it is borne out of jealousy and hatred.

According to him, a political party like the NPP shouldn’t allow the practice of “aduru me so” which is likened to the succession system in Chieftaincy.

“A political party is not a Kingdom or chieftaincy like the way you claim that there are a group of people who are destined to lead the party. Let’s be careful with how we speak on the matter and how jealous we are”. He warned.

He is of the view that no matter the background of an individual in the party, he or she should be given fair treatment to contest for a position he or she aspires to.

“It doesn’t matter if you paved the way for Dr Bawumia to join the party or not. The fact is he has already become a member so you should allow him. Attacking Dr Bawumia won’t help us. It will only reduce our numbers. Let’s live in harmony”. Mr Yaw Dabbie Appiah advised.

“I will plead with party members and also let them know that, a political party needs people to be successful”, he stressed.

The former NPP organizer further revealed that students at various universities across the country are not willing to join the NPP campus branch TESCON because of the way Vice President Bawumia is being treated by some individuals in the race to lead the NPP.

“They say in NPP you need to join a queue but they go to other parties no matter who you are, so far as you qualify to be in a position they will allow it.”

So far, the vetting committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared all 10 presidential aspirants who filed their nomination forms for the special Electoral College election. The ten aspirants are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Others include Boakye Agarko. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Addai-Nimoh Francis, Joe Nana Ghartey and Dr Konadu Apreku.