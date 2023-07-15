Major 1Major Politics

When Jerry Rawlings met John Kufouor after the 2000 election at the Osu Castle

razak.bawa
4 Min Read

There have been varied tales and accounts of what transpired in the lead up to the first peaceful transfer of power between democratically elected governments since Ghana gained independence in March 1957.

In December 2000, the country witnessed a keenly contested general election between the ruling party National Democratic Congress led by the late former Professor John Evans Atta Mills and the New Patriotic Party candidate, John Agyekum Kufuor.

The election, which entered into a run-off, took place on December 28, 2000 with J.A Kufuor emerging as the eventual winner.

A video of the events which transpired after the run-off has emerged, depicting a meeting held between J.J Rawlings and J.A Kufuor at the Osu Castle. The pair are reported to have kept frosty relations due to various disagreements and accusations over the course of their political careers.

The footage however begins with the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills speaking. JEA Mills was then serving as Vice president to J.J Rawlings.

More Read

Jerry Rawlings at 76; A birthday without the founder of the Fourth Republic

Ghana needs a Ghana Zealot, not an Einstein: Embracing the spirit of Nkrumah and Rawlings
Mahama calls on Ghanaians to commemorate June 4 Uprising with utmost respect and gratitude
2024: Why Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang ticks all the right boxes to be NDC running mate

With a poised and calm demeanor as usual, the former Veep, JEA Mills welcomed president-elect J.A Kufuor and his entourage to the Osu Castle with the following words accompanied with his pleasantries;

“Your Excellency the President Elect and Your Excellency the Vice President elect, Members of the Council of State and all colleagues, It is indeed an honour for me to find myself at this historic meeting. This meeting is coming on a time when the people of this country are beginning to appreciate the need for us to forge a strong partnership and develop to the best extent a bipartisan spirit that is needed for this country,” Prof. Mills said.

“…We [NDC] on our part wish you well, we on our part are ever prepared to assist you in government and we on our part are prepared to put our experience at your disposable and we all pray that the good Lord himself will help you in this task of nation building, congratulations to you all once again,” he added.

Former president J.J Rawlings on his part said, “Mr J.A Kufuor, the president-elect, let me take this opportunity on behalf of my colleagues and the nation to congratulate you and members of your team for the victory to form a new government that will lead us to the next four years”

He continued, “…Should it turn out well, there is no doubt in my mind that Ghanaians will help you in the period of four years. That I would to welcome you to this household and the problems that come with this household,” JJ said as the pair and everyone is in room laughed and clapped.

On January 7, 2001, John Agyekum Kufuor began his first term as president spending his first year in office concentrating his efforts on the ailing national economy.

You Might Also Like

Jerry Rawlings at 76; A birthday without the founder of the Fourth Republic

Ghana needs a Ghana Zealot, not an Einstein: Embracing the spirit of Nkrumah and Rawlings

Mahama calls on Ghanaians to commemorate June 4 Uprising with utmost respect and gratitude

2024: Why Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang ticks all the right boxes to be NDC running mate

Share this Article
Previous Article Jealousy over Bawumia will collapse NPP – Former Executive warns
Next Article Kwame Nkrumah’s home at Half Assini left to rot by successive governments
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Two bodies recovered from galamsey pit in Odumase in Ashanti region
General Major 1
Amidu drops key detail on COP Mensah: He has four months to exit police service
General
Met Bold Ventures to sponsor legal training of Ghanaian students abroad
General Major 4
COCOBOD trial: Adopting previous proceedings or not is at judge’s discretion – A-G
General Major 1
Lost your password?